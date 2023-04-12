Around the districts: Ballymote to Dromahair

Martin Feeney (centre) making a presentation of a cheque for €4262.00 raised from his 28 day in a row climb of Knocknarea in February to the Paediatric Department at Sligo University Hospital. Front L-R : Bernie Biesty , Dr Anne Dolan Consultant Anaesthetist, Martin Feeney, Lorraine Williams, Rachel Wirtz, Michelle Durcan. Back L-R: Mary Connor, Michelle McTigue, Dr Ogoda, Ciara Ruane, Dr Shumail, Chloe Walshe, Ellen Gallagher.

Early Years Programme

A practical parenting programme will take place on Monday mornings from 10.midnight via zoom. This course will run for six weeks starting Monday, May 8. This course is suitable for parents with children aged from one to six years. For more information or to book a place please contact Sinéad at 087 3348567 or Belinda at 086 0475342.

Bbreathing for healing

This workshop will be held at Ballymote FRC, from 11.30 p.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 15. Breathing support can help with anxiety, lower back pain and insomnia. To book, contact Aisling at 085 1415401.

Volunteers

Volunteers are wanted for conversation classes to help Ukrainians practice their English. Please call 071 9197818 for more details.

Circuits training

Circuit training classes are running at Ballymote FRC, Mondays from 7 p.m. to 7.45 p.m. To book a place please contact Sarah Timlin at 086 3879635.

Kids’ yoga

Kids yoga classes at Ballymote FRC, Wednesdays from 2.35 p.m. to 5 p.m. These classes are aimed at kids aged 3-13. To book contact Emer Knowles at 087 1946000 or email emmieire@gmail.com.

Adult art classes

Art classes for adults are running at Ballymote FRC, Thursdays from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. To book contact Paul Murray 086 1990478.

Adult counselling

Every Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. Areas covered include bereavement, anxiety, depression, trauma and relationship counseling. Please call 071 9197818 or check our website ballymotefamilyresourcecentre.ie for more details.

Women’s group

A women’s group has started at Ballymote FRC.

This group meets every second Monday at 7 p.m. Please contact Ballymote FRC at 071 9197818 for more information.

IT clinic

An IT clinic is available at Ballymote FRC Help is available to anyone needing help with computers, tablets, smartphones, or laptops

Food packages

Free food packages are available under the FEAD program for people on low incomes. Call 071 9197818 for more details. A brief form must be completed.

Seniors Alert Scheme

This scheme provides alarms to the over-65s. Application forms for the scheme are available at Ballymote FRC Call 071 9197818 for more details. FAMILY SUPPORT.

Family support is available at Ballymote FRC Please call 071 9197818 for more details.

MABS

If you are worried about money MABS hold outreach clinics at Ballymote FRC These clinics are available by appointment only. Contact MABS on 0818 07 2730 for an appointment.

CARRAAROE

Carraroe National School lotto

Jackpot: €1,675. 00 jackpot Not Won.

Last Draw numbers were 3, 11, 21 and 22.

Jackpot not won. €20 winner was Shirley Tarpey

You can now do a local lotto and help our National School in the process. One line for €2.50 or three lines for €5 To support the draw, visit ourfundraiser.ie/org/carraroens.

Annual cake sale thank you

We wish to express our appreciation of all who supported our annual cake sale on Good Friday. As this is one of Cadra fundraisers we are very grateful to all who donated cakes etc and financial donations and those who came and purchased all our cakes with such a generous response.

First Responders Group

Anyone interested in becoming involved in forming first responders AED group for Carraroe and surrounding areas can email cadrasligo1@gmail.com and you will be put in touch with the organiser.

Eircode number

All households are advised the Eircode number of your house will assist Ambulance and other emergency services to find your house faster. All residents are advised to place their house Eir.

Code number on all telephones used to summon emergency services to ensure it is available immediately.

Dancing in Carraroe Community Centre

Learn to Dance Jive, waltz, Quick Step in Carraroe Community Centre each Wednesday at 8 p.m. Social dancing to Live Band from 9.00 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Please note change of Times – For more information call Frank at 087 9809432.

St John’s GAA lotto

Jackpot €20,000.

Tickets are available in the following outlets – Molly Fulton’s, Canning’s, Pearse Road, Christies Supermarket Pearse Road, McMorrow’s, Cairns Road, Applegreen, Pearse Road, Clifford’s Electrical, Londis Cleveragh Road. or any club member. You can also play online at St John’s GAA webpage.

Annual Spring Clean Thank You

Cadra says a special thank you to all who assisted with the annual Spring Clean on Saturday last. We appreciate Austin Healy and team for collecting all bags and bringing for storage in Community Sports Field at Cuilbeg. Special Thanks to James McGown SCC for removing all for disposal.

St John’s FC astroturf Fundraising.

Great to see the development is progressing well with the solar powered lighting, fencing surfacing installed recently. It will be a fantastic addition to our community and it deserves financial support by the people of Carraroe. A funding drive is ongoing with the aim of selling 300 tiles. Each tile costs €150. Purchasers can either pay €150 in a lump sum or arrange a monthly direct debit of €13 for 12 months. – for more information visit St John’s FC site to purchase online or discuss with any club member. Your support is appreciated.

Carraroe Community Centre

We have some availability during the day and on Friday evenings if you would like to contact the parish office for further information. All groups are asked to keep to the times agreed and allocated. Full programme on groups using the centre is on the community centre Notice board.

When They Poop You Scoop

People walking their dogs in Carraroe are requested to remove fouling please bring home and bin. Pooper – scoopers are available free from Sligo County Council.

Slimway Class in Carraroe Community Centre

Delighted to see Ann back each Wednesday 7.30 a.m. to 10 a.m., and again Wednesday evening 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Everyone welcome. Enquiries to Ann 087 2362487 or slimway.ie.

Bottle/Can Banks in Carraroe

We want thank the management for allowing the availability of the facility at the Applegreen Shop in Carraroe. We want to thank residents of Carraroe for the respectful use of the Recycling Banks to date. Do not leave rubbish beside the bins. Please note the facility is monitored by recorded CCTV 24/7.

Seniors Alarm Scheme

Cadra would urge all eligible residents to avail of the scheme as it a great comfort and support to people. Anyone over 65 is eligible. Anyone that already has the alarm is advised to wear the pendent at all times including in shower (as its water proof) and bed. Application forms and full details are available from website cadra.ie or Telephone 089 2459123.

Slimming Class in Carraroe

Charlotte from Slimming World attends at Community Centre on Thursdays and Saturdays – for more information call Charlotte at 087 7987118.

News/Events Contact

To have events/news items included in Carraroe section contact 087 2222835 or email carraroes.ligonews@gmail.com not later than Friday am each week.

DROMAHAIR

Gardening sessions

Gardening sessions with Caroll will commence at the Depot, Backline, Dromahair on Monday, April 17, at 10 a.m. Caroll is full of information and loves to share her knowledge with participants. Two hour session, finishing off with a cuppa and a chat. €5 per session.

Ladies’ Gaelic Football Association

Dromahair Ladies’ Gaelic Football Association cake sale and raffle takes place in the Depot on Sunday, April 16, at midday. Lots of lovely bakes and treats will be on offer. Please come along and support.

Dromahair Development Association/Tidy Towns AGM

Dromahair Development Association/Tidy Towns are holding their AGM in the Depot on Tuesday, April 25, at 8.30 p.m. Everyone welcome.

Dromahair Development Association/Tidy Towns blotto draw. Next draw took place on Tuesday, April 4. The jackpot of €5,050 was not won. The numbers drawn were 05, 12, 19 and 24. The five winners of €30 were number six Michelle O’Brien Newtownmanor, number 11 Andy Thompson Stonebridge, number 67 Orla Harvey Dromahair, number 142 Lyn Brookes Killargue and number 174 Winnie Parkes Dromahair. The next blotto draw takes place in the Depot on Tuesday, April 18, and the jackpot will be €5,100.

Pilates

Beginners Pilates in Killenummery hall on Saturdays at 11 a.m. For further details contact Rory at 086 3162869.

An Grúpa Oidhreachta/Tony Downey’s Talk

On a cold wet evening at the clubhouse recently Tony Downey, of the Downey family that ran Dromahair post office for three generations, amused and instructed those who were fortunate to turn up and enjoy the evening. 55 people attended, far more than the members of Dromahair Heritage Group organising the evening anticipated. Some of the audience were contemporaries of Tony; others were younger, or were people new to Dromahair. It was an evening of fun and song. Yes, somebody sang old songs and invited members of the audience to join in. Finally, Tony played on a wooden flute a couple of traditional tunes. Thunderous applause at the end of the performance.

Most of what he said at the clubhouse can be heard in a series of spotify podcasts which Tony put together when the Covid lockdown forced him into staying at home. All podcasts can be accessed at Spotify here: Leitrim to Birmingham

Community Employment Vacancy

Job description (Environmental Work), tasks would include Strimming, maintaining green areas, Landscaping. Painting Seating Benches and Protective Fencing. Litter Picking and Leaf Blowing. General care and maintenance to all outdoor facilities. Keeping paths and walkways clear and accessible. Location: Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Employment Type: Temporary (19.5 Hours per week). Eligibility: Check with Local Intreo Office. Renumeration: Current Community Employment Rates. Commencement Date: April 2023. Contact Number at 086 6088659.

Dromahair AED Group

The AED (Defibrillator) in our village has changed location and is located at McGoldrick’s Centra supermarket. To access the AED, the code is on the exterior of the cabinet. The code number is C159X. It is great to have this life saving device in our village.

Activities in the Depot

New exercise class Step Aerobics on Wednesday at 6.45 with Sue.

Monday Airc Damhsa Dance 6 p.m.

Tuesday Parent and toddler group 11 p.m. to 1 p.m., North Leitrim Dance Class with Lucy, Easter Camp will run Wednesday, April 12, to Friday, April 14.

Wednesday Active Age 10.30 a.m.-12.30, Step Aerobics 6.45 p.m. Yoga with Amy 8 p.m.

Thursday Knit Group 11 a.m.-1.00, Exercise with Sue 7 p.m.

Friday Karate 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturdays, Táim, yoga for children, Easter camp with Megan on Friday, April 7, 12 to four.

For further information on any of the activities contact the Depot office, open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Friday. Contact us at 071 9134986 or 085 8017943. Items for local notes to dda.tidytowns@gmail.com before midday on Thursday please.

Killenummery Clothes Bank

Killenummery have a shed beside the community centre for recycling of the following items only: clean and dry clothes, including curtains, sheets, duvet covers, towels, clean shoes in pairs. We do not accept wet or dirty clothes (as they contaminate the load) duvets, pillows, toys or any bric-à-brac items.

Killenummery Bowls Club are running weekly sessions in Killenummery Community Centre on Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. This is a beginners club so anybody interested in bowls, please come along. €5 per night. All you need is a pair of indoor shoes. This is for both male and females. There is a tutor to help and encourage everyone along. Enquiries 086 6017835.