Around the districts: Ballymote to Cloonacool

Representatives of Sligo County Council, who were in New York for the St Patrick’s Day period, met with senior executives from Tourism Ireland last week. They were briefed on Tourism Ireland’s promotional programme in the United States for 2023. Pictured are: Chris Lynn and Lisa Heffernan, both Tourism Ireland; Cllr Marie Casserly, Leas Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council; Cllr Michael Clarke, Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council; Martin Lydon, Sligo County Council; and Paul McDonagh, Tourism Ireland, in the Tourism Ireland office in New York.

Coffee morning

A coffee morning will be held on March 30 from 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. at the Ballymote Daycare Centre, Top of the Rock, Ballymote. Join us for refreshments, home baked goods and tunes with Pat and Joe. Any funds raised will go to Mental Health Ireland.

Ballymote Tidy Towns

Many thanks to the volunteers who helped with the litter pick in the Clarkes Bridge Area, we hope you will agree that the area looks a lot cleaner now. To help keep it clean we ask those who litter to volunteer to change their ways and stop littering. Other news, we are at the planning stage for the 2023 competition, we have lots of projects planned and need help to deliver on them. New members welcome, please contact 087 6796056 for more details.

Volunteers wanted

Volunteers are wanted for conversation classes to help Ukrainians practice their English. Please call Ballymote Family Resource Centre at 071 9197818 for more details.

IT Clinic

An IT clinic is available at Ballymote FRC Help is available to anyone needing help with computers, tablets, smartphones, or laptops. Free food packages are available under the FEAD programme for people on low incomes. Call 071 9197818 for more details. A brief form must be completed.

Family support

Family support is available at Ballymote FRC Please call 071 9197818 for more details.

Coleman Cinema Club

Coleman Cinema Club on Saturday, April 8, showing the box office hit Wonderpark on our new big screen and sound system at 2.30 p.m. One adult per family goes free, all other admissions are €5. Treat bags available. Enquiries 071 9182599. Traditional musician, Marcus Hernon, along with his sons Prionsias and Breandan, will perform with Don Stiffe, folk singer/songwriter in the Coleman Music Centre, Gurteen on Easter Sunday, April 9, at 8 p.m. Admission €20.

Marcus is a renowned flute player, composer and indeed flute maker from Connemara Co. Galway. His sons Prionsias and Breandan are also renowned musicians and dancers in their own right. Don Stiffe is no stranger to Irish audiences as the Headford based singer/songwriter reached the final of the popular all-Ireland Talent Show.

Don has written many songs including ‘Missing Galway’, ‘Grosse Isle’, ‘The Banks of the Danube’ and the award winning song ‘Somebody Special’. The concert will provide an eclectic mix of traditional music and dance coupled with the folksy country tones of Don Stiffe.

Booking and enquiries to 071 9182599 or see colemanirishmusic.com

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to the family, relatives and friends of Tommy Oates, Dublin; John Harte, Kilmactranny; Derek Droughtan, Cuan Iosa, whose deaths occurred recently.

Notes

Anyone who wishes to have news items.included in the notes Email miriamsfinn@eircom.net phone 085 7561547. The deadline for submission of notes is 5 p.m. every Thursday.

CARRAROE

Cadra AGM

The annual general meeting of the association was held in Community Centre on Tuesday, March 21.

A detailed secretary report on all activities for year was presented. The treasurer circulated a detail financial report was circulated. All queries were answered and the accounts were formally approved.

Officers elected for 2023 were Bridie McLean chairperson, Pat Benson secretary, Dr Fidelma Flynn treasurer Dympna O’Loughlin Asst treasurer. The following committee members were approved Noel Merrick, Marion Barrett, Joseph Scanlon, Mary Dunbar, Seán O’Kelly, Austin Healy, Damien Brennan, Damien Scanlon, Under AOB A concern was raised re the dangerer of junction for people coming from Cuilbeg Road on to road towards Rundabout..it was consudered an area that requires serious attention in respect of sight lines and something needs to be done to address the issues. A second concern re non-provision of wall at set back at footpath was raised as it not retaining the stone walls in the area. The view was expressed that the area is being short changed by council. Cllr Thomas Walsh advised it was policy of SCC not to provide walls when setting back such areas which he supports as it expensive to provide such.He advised there is a study being undertaken at present on Cuilbeg Road and perhaps some work re Junction may be possible as result. He also advised 40K is allocated for setback works and is looking at Drumiskabole area and CDA for exercise.

Good Friday annual cake sale

Our usual Good Friday cake sale will take place in Carraroe Community Centre after Church Service on Friday, April 7. As this is one of Cadra only fundraisers we are appealing for a generous response. Donations of cakes etc can be left into Carraroe Community Centre any time on day from 12 MD or contact Mary Dunbar Dympna O’Loughlin, who are co-ordinating the effort. – for more info call Telephone at 089 2459123 or email cadrasligo1@gmail.com.

Annual Spring Clean Thank You

Cadra says a special thank you to all who assisted with the annual Spring Clean on Saturday last. We appreciate Austin Healy and team for collecting all bags and bringing for storage in Community Sports Field at Cuilbeg. Special Thanks to James McGown SCC for removing all for disposal.

Dancing in Carraroe Community Centre

Learn to dance in Carraroe Community Centre at 8.30 p.m. Dancing Sessions from 9.30 p.m. to 11 p.m. – For more information call Frank at 087 9809432.

Carraroe Community Centre

We have some availability during the day and on Friday evenings if you would like to contact the parish office for further information. All groups are asked to keep to the times agreed and allocated. Full programme on groups using the centre is on the community centre Notice board.

Carraroe National School lotto

Jackpot: €1,575. 00 jackpot Not Won.

Last Draw Numbers were 7, 11, 17 and 21.

Jackpot not won. €20 winner was Gerardine Gill. You can now do a local lotto and help our National School in the process. One Line for €2.50 or three lines for €5 To support the draw visit ourfundraiser.ie/org/carraroens.

St John’s GAA lotto

Jackpot €19,900. Tickets are available in the following outlets – Molly Fulton’s, Canning’s, Pearse Road, Christies Supermarket Pearse Road, McMorrow’s, Cairns Road, Applegreen, Pearse Road, Clifford’s Electrical, Londis Cleveragh Road, or any club member. You can also play online at St John’s GAA webpage.

When They Poop You Scoop

People walking their dogs in Carraroe are requested to remove fouling please bring home and bin. Pooper – scoopers are available free from Sligo County Council.

Bottle/Can Banks in Carraroe

We want thank the management for allowing the availability of the facility at the Applegreen Shop in Carraroe. We want to thank residents of Carraroe for the respectful use of the Recycling Banks to date. Do not leave rubbish beside the bins. Please note the facility is monitored by recorded CCTV. 24/7.

Slimway Class in Community Centre

Delighted to see Ann back each Wednesday 7.30 a.m. to 10 a.m., and again Wednesday evening 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Everyone welcome. Enquiries to Ann 087 2362487 or slimway.ie.

Seniors Alarm Scheme

Cadra would urge all eligible residents to avail of the scheme as it a great comfort and support to people. Anyone over 65 is eligible. Anyone that already has the alarm is advised to wear the pendent at all times including in shower (as its water proof) and bed. Application forms and full details are available from website cadra.ie or Telephone 089 2459123.

Slimming Class in Carraroe

Charlotte from Slimming World attends at Community Centre on Thursdays and Saturdays – for more information call Charlotte at 087 7987118.

News/Events Contact

To have events/news items included in Carraroe section contact 087 2222835 or email carraroesligonews@gmail.com not later than Friday am each week.

CLOONACOOL

Cloonacool Shed

A Cloonacool Shed group has now formed and is currently exploring possible premises and activities for the future. Their next meeting is on Tues April 4th at 8pm in the Community Centre and it is open to anyone interested.

Any helpful suggestions about suitable premises are also welcomed by the new group at this time.

Park Lotto

The Community Park Lotto draw for March took place recently for a jackpot of €7,600. There was no winner. We had two match 3 winners: Nathy, Monica and ‘Piper’ Wims and Anna McIntyre who each receive €100. The winner of the Surlis Supervalu voucher was Tommie Durkin, Galway. Many thanks to Surlis Supervalu for their continued support. Thanks to all our lotto ticket holders and here’s hoping April will see the jackpot of €7,700 being won.

New seating

Congrats and well done to Fr. Vincent and his finance committee on their work in installing new seating at St. Micheal’s church. The new seats, made of ash and allowing safer access for mass-goers, look stylish and comfortable.

Community Centre Grant

The grant issued to the Community Centre early in 2023 will be spent on improvements in the coming weeks and months. Works will include a stage area enhancement, a refit of the kitchen and a new weather friendly entrance for the meeting room/café area.

Café News

The Café now has arranged extra space for their Sunday morning customers, allowing everybody the opportunity to enjoy the cuppa after mass. Otherwise, it continues to operate each weekend at the usual times Fridays 11am to 2pm and Saturdays and Sundays 10am to 2pm. New volunteers are always welcome contact Rita at 087 6839761.

Cloonacool Card Game

The ‘25’ card game continues each Monday night. The response to the game being revived in Cloonacool Community centre has been great with full tables each night. Thanks to all who attend and continued success to the sessions each week.

Tubbercurry Panto

A treat is in store for all you Panto fans on the 29th, 30th, 31st of March and the 1st of April in St. Brigid’s Hall.

Tickets for the tub-thumping, roof-lifting pantomime production of Old Mother Hubbard are on sale and flying out the swinging doors of Coen’s, Doohan’s Daybreak and Gillespie’s Tubbercurry.

Ballintogher Spring Fest

Fri. 31st March at 8pm - Ballintogher Community Centre. Trad. Concert, featuring, the Co. Cork Singer and storyteller, Sean Ó Se, Ceol nÓg Group, Draíocht - June McCormack, Michael Rooney, Daití Gormley, Bróg Briomhar Dancers. Early booking advisable.

Prebook tickets online at www.fredfinn.ie. All welcome.

Notes Deadline

All notes are welcome to cloonacoolnotes@gmail.com by Friday at 12 noon each week.