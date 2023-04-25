Around the districts: Achonry-Mullinabreena to Coolaney-Rockfield

Gary and Roisin Watters at at the Chartered Accountants Ireland, North West Society, Beach Clean Up in Strandhill.

Gypsy Wind for Cloonacool

A treat lies in store for fans of live music when American band, Gypsy Wind visits Cloonacool on Friday, April 28, next.

Cloonacool Community Centre hosts the group who are currently undertaking an Irish tour that will see them performing in Wicklow and Belfast as well as here in Sligo.

Tickets for the Gypsy Wind cabaret concert are now on sale. Book at 087 2512030 or pay on the door on the night April 28 at 9 p.m.

Community Polytunnel

Volunteers have been quite busy over the last few weeks preparing the community polytunnel for the growing season.

Created almost two years ago now, the Polytunnel not only has helped add to the roadside blooms around the community but has been a great social meeting point for those involved. Why not take a trip up and take a look or volunteer your green fingers – or use it as a way to develop your green fingers.

The Community Polytunnel is located in the field after Fr Peter’s House in the direction of Knocknashee.

Community Games.

Athletics competitions take place at midday on Monday, May 1, in Nace O’Dowd Park.

Entry forms were distributed to children in Achonry National school before Easter. All support/donations to assist with insurance and costs to stage the games are gratefully appreciated.

Contact Orla Kelly, Eileen Brennan, Johnny Finan, Donal Kearins, Richard Brittan, David Hosey with any queries.

GAA Club lotto

Tickets for our local GAA Team lotto are always available from club coaches and the clubforce App. This is a great way to help meet the daily running costs of insurance, electricity, park maintenance and the preparation of all our club teams from senior to U-5 Level. Current lotto jackpot stands at €6,000.

Memorial Tractor Run and Walk

In memory of Aidan Maye and Red Óg Murphy, a tractor Run and Walk, will take place on Monday, May 1. Registration at 3.30 p.m., at Moylough Heritage Centre (F91 XW22), run starts at 4 p.m. Community NotesIf you wish to include a note to the community notes for Achonry Mullinabreena please contact Elaine Conroy at 087 8822302 or by email on elaineconroy08@gmail.com.

BALLYMOTE

Support group

Ballymote Family Resource Centre hopes to facilitate a support group offering peer support and information to parents/guardians of children with additional needs.

Please contact Sinéad at 087 3348567 for more information.

Family Support Drop-in Clinic

Are you dealing with a difficult issue at home? If you need information, advice or support, contact Sinéad at 087 3348567.

Gardening class

A five-week beginners’ gardening class will be starting at Ballymote FRC.

This class will take place on Monday evenings, starting in early May. Please call 071 9197818 to book a place.

Free food packages

Free food packages are available under the FEAD programme for people on low incomes. Call 071 9197818 for more details. A brief form must be completed.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to the family, relatives and friends of Bernadette Keane, Branchfield, whose death occurred recently.

Concert

Fiddle player Frankie Gavin is in concert at the Coleman Music Centre in Gurteen Co. Sligo F56 TF88 on Saturday night, April 29, at 8 p.m. He will be accompanied on the night by Catherine McHugh on piano.

Special guest on the night is local musician Conor McDonagh.

Tickets cost €20. Call 071 9182599 or see colemanirishmusic.com.

CARRAROE

Community Event

Carraroe Community is having a history tour of Lough Gill and Carraroe Area conducted by Damien Brennan on the Rose of Innisfree Tour Boat on Sunday, May 21.

First tour is at 2.30 p.m. and repeated at 5 p.m. Tickets on first come basis, on sale in Carraroe Community Centre next Saturday, April 29, 7.30 p.m., Sunday, April 30, 10 a.m., Sunday, April 30, 12 midday.

Carraroe National School lotto

Jackpot: €1,800.

Last Draw numbers were 3, 14, 17 and 22.

Jackpot not won. €20 winner was Caroline Morris

You can now do a local lotto and help our National School in the process. One line for €2.50 or three lines for €5 To support the draw, visit ourfundraiser.ie/org/carraroens.

First Responders Group Carraroe Area.

Anyone interested in becoming involved in a first responders Defib/AED group for Carraroe and surrounding areas can contact Trevor McKeon at trevorcroghan@gmail.com who is interested in developing such a group for area.

Carraroe Community Information Text Group

This WhatsApp text group has been established to assist organising the community and giving information on any activities in the wider Carraroe area.

Anyone interested in joining the text group can send a text to 087 2222835 and you will be added to the group.

Cadra website

For all Cadra information please visit cadra.ie.

St John’s GAA lotto

Jackpot €20,000.

Tickets are available in the following outlets – Molly Fulton’s, Canning’s, Pearse Road, Christies Supermarket Pearse Road, McMorrow’s, Cairns Road, Applegreen, Pearse Road, Clifford’s Electrical, Londis Cleveragh Road. or any club member. You can also play online at St John’s GAA webpage.

Dancing to Mick Flavin

Learn to Dance Jive, waltz, Quick Step in Carraroe Community Centre each Wednesday at 8 p.m. Social dancing to Mick Flavin Band from 9.00 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Please note change of Times – For more information call Frank at 087 9809432.

Slimming Class in Carraroe

Charlotte from Slimming World attends at Community Centre on Thursdays and Saturdays – for more information call Charlotte at 087 7987118.

St John’s FC astroturf Fundraising

Great to see the development is progressing well with the solar powered lighting, fencing surfacing installed recently. It will be a fantastic addition to our community and it deserves financial support by the people of Carraroe. A funding drive is ongoing with the aim of selling 300 tiles. Each tile costs €150.

Purchasers can either pay €150 in a lump sum or arrange a monthly direct debit of €13 for 12 months. – for more information visit St John’s FC site to purchase online or discuss with any club member. Your support is appreciated.

Lakeview Guild ICA

The guild meet on the first Tuesday am of each month in Carraroe Community Centre.

For further information, contact Mary at 087 6669533.

Carraroe Community Centre

We have some availability during the day and on Friday evenings if you would like to contact the parish office for further information. All groups are asked to keep to the times agreed and allocated. Full programme on groups using the centre is on the community centre Notice board.

Slimway Class in Community Centre.

Delighted to see Ann back each Wednesday 7.30 a.m. to 10 a.m., and again Wednesday evening 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Everyone welcome. Enquiries to Ann 087 2362487 or slimway.ie.

Seniors Alarm Scheme

Cadra would urge all eligible residents to avail of the scheme as it a great comfort and support to people. Anyone over 65 is eligible. Anyone that already has the alarm is advised to wear the pendent at all times including in shower (as it’s waterproof) and bed. Application forms and full details are available from cadra.ie or call 089 2459123.

News/Events Contact

To have events/news items included in Carraroe section contact 087 2222835 or email carraroesligonews@gmail.com not later than Friday am each week.

CLOONACOOL

Fundraising Concert

A treat lies in store for fans of live music when American band, Gypsy Wind visits Cloonacool on Friday, April 28, next.

Cloonacool Community Centre hosts the group who are currently undertaking an Irish tour that will see them performing in Wicklow and Belfast as well as here in Sligo. Tickets for the Gypsy Wind cabaret concert are now on sale. Book at 087 2512030 or pay on the door on the night April 28 at 9 p.m.

Park lotto

The Community Park lotto draw for April took place recently for a jackpot of €7,700. Yet again, there was no jackpot winner. The numbers drawn were 3, 6, 19 and 28. Congratulations to our match-three winner Dan O’Mahoney.

The Surlis SuperValu voucher was won by John and Mary Doohan.

Many thanks to Surlis SuperValu for their continued support and thanks to all our loyal lotto supporters for their generous support.

Next month’s jackpot will be worth €7,800. It has to go sometime... maybe next month.

Community Café News.

The Café, now with extra space for their Sunday morning customers, continues to operate each weekend at the usual times of Fridays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. New volunteers are always welcome. Contact Rita at 087 6839761.

South Sligo Talks

This is the title of a new podcast being produced weekly from the An Chroí business centre in Tubbercurry.

The podcast covers local news and events and is always an interesting listen or watch as it appears on their Facebook page also. Email southsligotalks@gmail.com for details.

Cloonacool Card Game

The ‘25’ card game continues each Monday night.

The response to the game being revived in Cloonacool Community Centre has been great, with full tables each night.

Notes Deadline

All notes are welcome to cloonacoolnotes@gmail.com by Friday at midday each week.

COOLANEY-ROCKFIELD

Cake sale

Cake Sale and raffle in aid of Ella Finan’s charity mission to an underdeveloped region in Fiji, in conjunction with Ulster University, on Sunday, April 30, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Three Hills Café Lavagh (F56W744).

My mission will involve educating and empowering the Fijan youth and running healthcare and mental health workshops, while also living with the local community.

I need your support to raise funds to cover materials and scholarships for Fijan students to attend the various workshops over the five-week period.

I really appreciate your support.

New book

Coolaney and Mill Centre resident, Joe Kelly, has recently launched his new book viz. ‘Mr Attention to Detail’, the proceeds of which are being donated to the Alzheimer’s and Motor Neurone societies.

The book is on sale in Eason and Liber Bookshops in Sligo and locally in O’Grady’s, The Mill Pharmacy, Fresh Today and Bella and Brava.

Sligo Camino 2023

Fewer than 300 tickets left for the Sligo Camino 2023 – get your walking partners together and sign up for the Best Day of the summer. The 8.30 wave is sold out. Book your place on the 7 a.m. (suits slower walkers and those who want to really take their time) and 10 a.m. departures. If you want to walk at this time on July 1 book your place now. sligocamino.ie.

Cook Required

Join the Café Fia team and be part of providing a vibrant and welcoming Community Café in the heart of Coolaney. Rural Social Scheme (RSS) Conditions Apply. 19.5 hours per week. For more information or to apply contact Gerry Mullaney: 086 8221995.

GAA

Annual Lotto Ticket 2023 – We appeal to our loyal supporters and members for their continued support to this very important club fundraiser. This annual club fundraiser remains a central and crucial income stream for our club to meet the daily running costs of insurance, electricity, park maintenance and the preparation of all our club teams from senior to U-5 Level.

Current lotto jackpot stands at €6,000. Purchase your annual ticket by following the steps in the link: clubs.clubforce.com/clubs/GAA-coolaney-mullinabreena-gaa-sligo/

Coolaney United Soccer lotto

Bonus Balls can be purchased in PK Meats or O’Grady’s shop and cost €5 with the chance to win €100 and the Coolaney United crested beanie hat every week for the Wednesday and Saturday draws.

N17 Achonry Farmers’ Market

Stop by Achonry Farmers’ Market. Our stellar traders are here with the very best South Sligo has to offer and every cent you spend helps grow small and independent businesses while simultaneously returning profits back into the local community for us all to enjoy and benefit from.

See you every Saturday, 10 p.m. to 1 p.m., for simply the best.

Digital Hub by ALONE

A Digital Hub for those aged 60-plus is now opened on Tuesdays from 10.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Coolaney Community Centre. The Digital Hub is operated by ALONE.

If you have any questions or queries please call Gerard (Services Coordinator) at 086 076 10 83 or Conor (Digital Hub Worker) at 086 108 55 92 or better again drop by the centre at the above times to say hello and find out more, you may even learn something.

Community Notes

Please contact me by text or call at 087 7667664 or email coolaneyrockfield@mail.com.

Please submit notes by Sunday evening.