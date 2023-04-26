Top ten things to do in Sligo as the May bank holiday approaches

There’s no shortage of fun events taking place in Sligo this week. Here’s our top pick of things to do to keep the whole family entertained.

HEAR ME SPEAK!

The Hawk’s Well Theatre presents Hear Me Speak! A theatrical adventure for ages 7+, combining physical theatre, object manipulation, and audio of Sligo children’s voices, taking place on Thursday 27th and Saturday 29th April (school performances Thur&Fri 27&28 April) here at the Hawk’s Well.

The microphone has been handed over, the space has been cleared of adult thoughts, adult rules and adult order. It’s time to listen up and hear what the young folk have to say.

Directed by The Hawk’s Well’s ‘Artist-in-Residence’ Miriam Needham (Lecoq-trained actor, theatre-maker and voice-over artist), with performances by Caoimhe Feehily, Fiona Maria Fitzpatrick and Niamh McPhillips. Your kids are going to love this one!

School shows: Free, Family shows: €7 adults / €5 children / €20 for four tickets (plus €1 renovation fee) are available now. For enquiries or to book, visit www.hawkswell.com or call 0719161518.

GYPSY WIND

A treat lies in store for fans of live music when American band, Gypsy Wind visits Cloonacool on Friday 28th April 28 next. Cloonacool Community Centre hosts the group who are currently undertaking an Irish tour that will see them performing in Wicklow and Belfast as well as here in Sligo.

Tickets for the Gypsy Wind cabaret concert are now on sale. Book on 087 2512030 or pay on the door on the night – April 29 at 9pm.

BABYGROOVE

Enjoy a chilled out 70’s-inspired adventure for babies under 12 months, full of gorgeous harmony singing and immersive video. Created by Anna Newell Theatre Adventures - one of Ireland’s leading theatre-makers for young audiences whose work for early years has been seen on six continents. The event takes place at Sligo Presbyterian Church on April 26-28.

FRANKIE GAVIN AND CATHERINE MCHUGH

The Coleman Music Centre in Gurteen welcomes Frankie Gavin and Catherine McHugh this Saturday, April 29. Frankie Gavin has been playing traditional music since his teenage years and has since go on to play with stars like The Rolling Stones. Catherine McHugh is one of the most outstanding young accompanists and fiddle players in Irish traditional music today.

CHARITY RACE NIGHT

The Riverside Hotel will be hosting a charity race night on Friday, April 28, in aid of one of their staff members. Marcin went home to Poland at Christmas where he suffered numerous strokes since New Year’s Eve.

He is not covered by his European health Insurance for the ongoing care he needs to rehabilitate from this. He can not fly for over three months until he is cleared to do so. The event starts at 8.

MEMORIAL TRACTOR RUN

A memorial tractor run and walk will take place in Tubbercurry on Monday, May 1 in memory of Aidan Maye and Red Óg Murphy. Registration takes place at 3.30pm, with the run starting at 4pm at Moylough Heritage Centre. Proceeds of the event will go to North West Hospice and North West STOP.

BOGLANDS ARE BREATHING

A new solo exhibition by artist Siobhán McDonald, opens at The Model on Saturday, April 29. The Boglands are Breathing presents a new body of work that critically explores the role of boglands as both repositories of our past and guardians of our future.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE AND WORK OF JOHN C. MCTERNAN

A celebration of the life and work of John C McTernan takes place at Sligo County Library tonight (Wednesday, April 26). Join Michael Farry, Fióna Gallagher and Cathal Martyn in conversation with Niamh Mac Cabe with music from Kate Gavin. This will be a memorable evening, celebrating the life and work of John C, McTernan with a panel of special guests. John C. McTernan, formerly Sligo County Librarian, devoted over two decades to researching and writing on various aspects of the County’s history.

SOCIAL NIGHT

A fundraiser social night will be held by Moylough Heritage Centre on Sunday, April 30 in the May Queen, Tubbercurry. The Curly Bobs will provide the music. Tickets are €15 and are available locally or from committee members.

HEALTH AND WELLBEING NIGHT

Geevagh Ladies football team have planned a health and wellbeing information evening as part of Lidl’s One Good Club. This event will take place in St Brigids Church, Highwood, Co. Sligo on April 27 at 7.30pm.