The top ten things to do in Sligo this week: July 12-18

With the summer holidays in full flow, the events calendar in County Sligo is jam packed with events to keep everyone entertained.

Here’s our top picks of this week’s events.

BALLYGAWLEY MUSIC FESTIVAL

The popular Ballygawley Music Festival returns this weekend from July 14-16 in the village of Ballygawley. This promises to be a fantastic weekend with music from The Tumbling Paddies, Johnny Brady, Nathan Carter, Ruaile Buaile, All Folk’d Up and Derek Ryan. Check out www.ballygawleymusicfestival.com for full details.

SEARCH RESULTS

Search Results have released their first single ‘Flower Rock Rain’ off their upcoming album ‘Information Blip’ which is set to arrive in September to all streaming platforms, and on vinyl in partnership with Galway-based ‘Blowtorch Records’. Catch them in The Swagman on July 15.

SUMMER RAMBLING HOUSE

Rambling House returns at the Coleman Music Centre, on Wednesday, July 12. Welcoming Patsy Hanly, Philip Duffy, Pat Sweeney, Seamus O’Donnell, John Dwyer, Brian Mostyn, Jason McGuinness & Caitriona Ni Cheannabhain. It is not that often this amazing group come together so don’t miss the opportunity to see them live on stage.

THE SPLASH TEST DUMMIES

Rub-a- dub-dub! Pro Tours Theatre presents ‘Splash Test Dummies’ at the Hawk’s Well Theatre on Saturday, July 15, at 7pm. The Dummies are back with some splish-splashing circus set to drown you in tears of laughter! With a brilliant array of catch-your-breath stunt work, The Splash Test Dummies roll out their beach towels and spring into an hour of dazzling acrobatics, dexterous juggling and side-splitting, slapstick, circus-filled hilarity.

SLIGO AGRICULTURAL SHOW

The annual Sligo County Agricultural Show returns to Riverstown this Saturday, July 15. From cooking demonstrations, magic, pony rides for kids, arts and crafts, home baking and lots more, there’s something for all age groups and interests.

SUMMER CREATIVITY WORKSHOP

A summer creativity workshop for children over the age of eight will take place at Tubbercurry Library on Thursday, July 13. Illustration and writing with Sarah O’Keeffe will take place from 10am-11.15am.

TRAD@LUNCH

Week ten for the Trad@lunch 2023 series is delighted to welcome Lisa Golden and Friends playing at the Hawk’s Well on Wednesday, July 12, at 1.10pm. Hawk’s Well Theatre has worked closely with the young Ballymote musician, Lisa Golden, on the curation of the 2023 Trad@Lunch series. A great flute player in her own right, she won the all-Ireland 12-15 Flute Slow Airs in 2022 and is joined for this special performance by special guests.

FAAC SIMPLY AUTOMATIC/SLIGO PARK HOTEL SLIGO STAGES RALLY

For motor enthusiasts, the FAAC Simply automatic/Sligo Park Hotel Sligo Stages Rally takes place on Sunday, July 16. Entries are closed, and over 200 entries have been received. Full list of entries is available on www.connachtmotorclub.com

SÚITÚ

The Model is delighted to present Súitú, opening on Saturday, July 15, a new screening programme of some of the hottest experimental and artists films being made today. The films in this series have been selected by aemi (Artists’ & Experimental Moving Image). Súitú is an Irish language term which signifies the sound made as the sea moves through stones at the shoreline, pulling them into water before rolling them back onto dry land.

SOUTH SLIGO SUMMER SCHOOL

The South Sligo Summer School comes to a close in Tubbercurry this weekend. Catch the final events in the town this week, with the farewell ceilí taking place on Saturday, July 15, in St Brigid’s Hall. Full schedule available at https://www.southsligosummerschool.com/