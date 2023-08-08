The top ten things to do in Sligo this week: August 9th-15th

The events calendar in Sligo is jam-packed this month, meaning there’s lots to do in County Sligo this week.

From live music, beer festivals, the races, and sport, there’s something to suit all interests.

Here’s our pick of the best things to do.

RIDERS TO THE SEA

Blue Raincoat Theatre will be performing Riders to the Sea by JM Synge outdoors on Cummeen Strand this weekend. Performances take place on Friday August 11th and Saturday August 12th at 8pm. Booking is essential. Check out blueraincoat.com for more.

HAGSTRAVAGANZA

Ballymote’s White Hag Brewery host their annual Hagstravaganza this Saturday, at their brewery in Ballymote. The brewery guest list includes established global industry leaders & new brewers just breaking onto the scene, all bringing beers you may not have even heard of before. One thing they all have in common is awesome beer. Check out whitehag.com for tickets

LADIES DAY AT SLIGO RACES

Thursday 10th August is Ladies Day, the social event of the year at Sligo Races. Once again, big crowds are expected and glamour to beat the band. Judge Marietta Doran will be in attendance, and as usual she will give kudos to anyone who has made the effort. There is no formal application – just show up in your finery and be in with a chance.

TRIBES AND TRIBULATIONS

The official opening of ‘Tribes and Tribulations’ by artist/sculptor Helen Merrigan Colfer, who is the recipient of the Cairde Visual Hamilton Gallery Award 2022, takes place at Hamilton Gallery on Saturday, August 12th. Eoin Colfer, the author of the internationally bestselling Artemis Fowl series, will open the exhibition.

TRAD@LUNCH

Week fourteen for the Trad@lunch 2023 series the Hawk’s Well is delighted to welcome Declan Folan, Brian McGrath and Michael Holmes playing Wednesday 9 Aug at 1:10pm. Always highly enjoyable, and ever popular, these events are free to attend and do not require a ticket.

NATIONAL HERITAGE WEEK

A wonderful array of events take place across county Sligo as part of National Heritage Week, which starts on Saturday, August 12th. Walks, talks and lots more form the programme of events for Sligo. The full list can be found on the website at heritageweek.ie

DAVID CAWLEY TESTIMONIAL

Sligo Rovers legend David Cawley will be honoured by the club at his testimonial event, taking place at The Showgrounds this Saturday, August 12th. The current team will take on a David Cawley XI. The Ballina native will raise funds for River Moy Search & Rescue.

DEREK WARFIELD AND THE YOUNG WOLFE TONES

A special group of Irish men and women have been responsible for preservation of the tradition of Irish ballad singing over the past 50 years. Derek Warfield is a distinguished name among them. Derek Warfield and They Young Wolfe Tones are bringing that musical tradition forward with a reverence for Ireland’s past and the energy and optimism of a new generation of Irish musicians. See them at The Garavogue Bar, on Friday, August 11th.

TUBBERCURRY OLD FAIR DAY

Tubbercurry’s Old Fair Day festival finishes with the highlight of the week, the Old Fair Day. It is a treasure trove of activities from our demonstrators in our heritage and craft village, showcasing traditions from bygone days of the fair, artisan stalls, vintage displays, animals and live music. The fair day takes place all day Wednesday, August 9th.

IN BLOOM

Nirvana tribute band In Bloom come to Furey’s on Bridge Street this Friday, August 11th. The gig kicks off at 9.30pm and promises to be a great night of music.