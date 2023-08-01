The top ten things to do in Sligo this week: August 2-8

Looking for something to keep you busy over the August bank holiday weekend? There’s no shortage of events taking place this weekend.

From live music, lectures and sport, it’s a jam-packed weekend with something for everyone.

Here’s our pick of the top things to do in Sligo this week.

SLIGO WHIPLASH

Sligo Whiplash heavy metal fest returns to Andersons live Sligo this August bank holiday weekend over two nights, Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th. Ten bands will play over both nights. You can buy weekend tickets at the venue for €25 or €15 per night.

SLIGO AIRSHOW

Sligo Airport will be hosting an Air Show in partnership with Bray airshow on Sunday, August 6th. This extraordinary event promises a day filled with awe-inspiring aircraft displays and the skillful manoeuvres of talented pilots. This event will showcase a remarkable lineup of unique aircraft, flown by exceptional pilots from both Ireland and the United Kingdom. For tickets visit www.sligoairport.com

SLIGO PRIDE

Sligo Pride festival is underway, with events taking place over the bank holiday weekend. Events take place every day until Sunday. The Pride march takes place on Saturday, August 5th, with Pink Friday karaoke taking place on Friday, August 4th. The full list of events can be found on Sligo Pride’s website.

TRAD@LUNCH

Week thirteen for the Trad@lunch 2023 series the Hawk’s Well is delighted to welcome Tiernan Courell, Rory Matheson & Craig Baxter playing Wednesday 2 Aug at 1:10pm. Always highly enjoyable, and ever popular, these events are free to attend and do not require a ticket. You can catch the Trad@Lunch sessions on Wednesdays from 10 May – 30 August at 1.10pm.

BALLYMOTE HERITAGE WEEKEND

The 32nd annual Ballymote Heritage Weekend takes place from Friday, August 4th until Monday, August 7th and Saturday, August 19th. The full programme includes lectures and talks from a number of speakers. Lectures will take place at the Teagasc Centre, Tubbercurry Road, Ballymote. See www.ballymoteheritage.com for more.

SLIGO AC 5 MILE CHALLENGE

Sligo AC are hosting a 5 mile challenge on Friday, August 4th. Running from Strandhill to Sligo town, you will take in breathtaking views across Sligo Bay of Oyster Island, Coney Island and Benbulben on your way to a PB. The race starts at 7pm, with Sligo Rugby Club the starting point. Check out sligoac.com for more.

FAMILY FUN DAY

A family fun day will take place at Carrowmore School on August 6th. There will be a bbq, traditional sports events like egg and spoon races, wheelbarrow racing, three legged race and face painting, with lots more.

JAMES MORRISON FESTIVAL

The James Morrison Traditional Music Festival will run from Friday, August 4th until bank holiday Monday, August 7th in Riverstown. There is an amazing line-up of music planned for the weekend.

SUMMER RAMBLING HOUSE

Sinead Johnston, Ryan Sheridan, Conor McDonagh & Connor Connolly are no strangers in traditional music circles. They will grace the stage in the Coleman Music Centre in Gurteen, Co. Sligo on Wed Aug 2nd at 8.p.m.

Tickets are now on sale call 071 91 82599

SLIGO MINORS IN ALL IRELAND FINAL

The Sligo minor girls are in an All Ireland B final this Saturday, August 4th, against Kerry in Nenagh at 2.30pm. The game will be streamed on the LGFA Facebook page.