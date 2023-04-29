Sligo Bealtine Festival celebrates 20th event

The Sligo Bealtaine Festival is part of a national Bealtaine festival run by Age & Opportunity, the national development organisation working to enable the best possible quality of life for everyone as they age. This year’s Bealtaine Festival Sligo is a full and varied programme of events from Sunset Songs at Tobernalt Holy Well to exhibitions at the Nest Custom House Quay, The Open Door gallery, Rathcormac Craft Village & the Primary Care Unit, Markievicz House, to spoken word with writer Maura Gilligan at the Old School House, Drumcliffe to creative workshops at the Nest, and Dovecote Studios. For a full listing of events see Bealtaine Festival Sligo facebook page or www.sligoarts.ie