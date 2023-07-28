Pictures show style and glamour at Sligo’s Coola Post Primary School graduation
(L-R), Katie Heeran, Serena McLoughlin, Clodagh Conlon, Roisin Donnelly and Chloe O'Donnell at the Coola Post Primary School Debs.
Sarah Malone and Nola Eivers at the Coola Post Primary School Debs.
Maeve Sweeney and Dylan McKenna at the Coola Post Primary School Debs.
(L-R), Muireann Maxwell-Rankin, Lucy Fallon, Clodagh Walshe and Rebecca McGauran at the Coola Post Primary School Debs.
(L-R), Molly Keady, Chloe O'Donnell, Ciara Gallagher and Megan O'Brien at the Coola Post Primary School Debs.
(L-R), Ben Ockenden and Clodagh Conlon at the Coola Post Primary School Debs.
(L-R), Clodagh Costello, David Morrow and Aisling Little at the Coola Post Primary School Debs.
(L-R), Keith Merrick, Emma Rainey and Daniel Dunne at the Coola Post Primary School Debs.
(L-R), Eva Klak and Aysha Relihan at the Coola Post Primary School Debs.
Eva Klak, Dara O'Rourke, Ryan McGoldrick, Aysha Relihan, Raven Pineau and Adam Kelly at the Coola Post Primary School Debs.
Kacie McCormack, Jade McMorrow, Max Flynn and Melissa Quinn at the Coola Post Primary School Debs.
Sarah Cassidy, Katie Diamond and Chloe Sommers at the Coola Post Primary School Debs.
Darragh Mullen and Kacie McCormack at the Coola Post Primary School Debs.
Raven Pineau and Adam Kelly
Sligo Champion Yesterday at 19:20
The Leaving Certificate class of 2023 met up in Ballygawley on Thursday afternoon last prior to their departure to Tullamore for their graduation dinner dance. Photographer Carl Brennan was on hand to capture the style.
Sarah Malone and Nola Eivers at the Coola Post Primary School Debs.
Maeve Sweeney and Dylan McKenna at the Coola Post Primary School Debs.
(L-R), Muireann Maxwell-Rankin, Lucy Fallon, Clodagh Walshe and Rebecca McGauran at the Coola Post Primary School Debs.
(L-R), Molly Keady, Chloe O'Donnell, Ciara Gallagher and Megan O'Brien at the Coola Post Primary School Debs.
(L-R), Ben Ockenden and Clodagh Conlon at the Coola Post Primary School Debs.
(L-R), Clodagh Costello, David Morrow and Aisling Little at the Coola Post Primary School Debs.
(L-R), Keith Merrick, Emma Rainey and Daniel Dunne at the Coola Post Primary School Debs.
(L-R), Eva Klak and Aysha Relihan at the Coola Post Primary School Debs.
Eva Klak, Dara O'Rourke, Ryan McGoldrick, Aysha Relihan, Raven Pineau and Adam Kelly at the Coola Post Primary School Debs.
Kacie McCormack, Jade McMorrow, Max Flynn and Melissa Quinn at the Coola Post Primary School Debs.
Sarah Cassidy, Katie Diamond and Chloe Sommers at the Coola Post Primary School Debs.
Darragh Mullen and Kacie McCormack at the Coola Post Primary School Debs.
Raven Pineau and Adam Kelly