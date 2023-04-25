Let it grow plea as Sligo County Council criticised for cutting grass on roundabouts

Local Labour Party spokesperson enjoyed seeing daisies and dandelions

A local Labour Party representative has expressed her frustration over the cutting of grass on roundabouts in Sligo.

Nessa Cosgrove said that in recent weeks she had been enjoying the sight of the daisies and dandelions growing and blooming on the roundabouts around the outskirts of Sligo.

“Imagine my disappointment when on Sunday last, I approached Sligo from the Carraroe roundabout, and noticed that not only had the grass on this roundabout been mown short, but so too had the grass on the retail park roundabout.

“I also noticed that while the majority of the grass verges had been left to bloom, some portions closest to the road had also been mown.”

Ms Cosgrove said this seemed to contradict the aims of the “Sligo is Buzzing Campaign” run as part of the All Ireland Pollinator Plan, 2021-2025.

“During June 2022 Sligo County Council’s Heritage Office ran a four-week awareness campaign, including 120 adverts on Ocean FM focusing on a number of themes including don’t mow let it grow, an approach which benefits pollinators.

“It does this by allowing grass heads and wild flowers to bloom at a time of year when food for buzzing insects is scarce.

“Sligo County Council, and particularly the Parks Department, have done magnificent work in recent years promoting habitats which benefit pollinators.

“This is especially noticeable around the very same roundabouts that have been mown.

“It is a shame to see this work undermined by premature mowing, and I urge Sligo County Council to follow their own advice: don’t mow, let it grow,” said Ms Cosgrove who will be contesting the next Local Electiions.