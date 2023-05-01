Leading engineering and tech companies for expo at ATU Sligo

Now in its 9th year, this year’ Expo offers potential engineering and computing students the opportunity to interact with leading engineering and technology companies in Ireland. The Expo is sponsored by global healthcare leader Abbott and takes place at the Knocknarea Arena on the ATU Sligo campus. The event is free to attend and will connect students, industry leaders and the local community. The 2023 Expo will also showcase the projects of over 100 final year students, including an automated shopping trolley, a mechanical walking machine for mountain rescue and an automatic wheelchair.

Joining the students will be leading companies in the industry such as Abbott, Glan Agua, Mannok Build, Hollister ULC, AbbVie, Valeo Vision Systems LTD and MCi Motion Controls. These companies and many others will be highlighting the career opportunities available in engineering and technology and discussing the cutting-edge technologies that are emerging in the industry.

Welcoming the return of the Expo, Head of the Faculty of Engineering and Design at ATU Sligo Úna Parsons said: “We are delighted to return for our ninth year and for the second time under the newly formed Atlantic Technological University. The Expo is a great opportunity for potential engineering students to gain a knowledge of companies in the industry, interact with alumni and network with professional engineers. We look forward to meeting leading industry leaders and having the opportunity to showcase the incredible standard of work our students produce year after year.”

Trevor Harrison, site director at Abbott’s nutrition business in Sligo, said: “Abbott is proud to sponsor the Sligo Engineering and Technology Expo. As a global healthcare company with a presence in Ireland for over 75 years, we have seen first-hand the impact innovative and creative people can have in helping others around the world to live their best lives. We hope through this event we can support and inspire the inventors of tomorrow to deliver a better future for all.”