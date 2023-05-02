Gardaí await post mortem result in sudden death case in Sligo

The State Pathologist is expected in Sligo this morning to examine the body of a woman found with head injuries at a house in the centre of Sligo.

The woman’s body was found in her home at St John’s Terrace last night shortly after 8.30pm with apparent head injuries. The woman’s body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí are investigating the incident and a spokesperson said the results of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation. The house remains cordoned off by Gardaí this morning. It is believed the woman lived alone.