Funeral details of woman found dead in unexplained circumstances at her Sligo home revealed

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the woman found dead in unexplained circumstances at her Sligo home last Tuesday.

Angela Canavan, in her fifties and who lived alone at St John’s Terrace was discovered with head injuries. A post mortem is believed to have proven inconclusive and the Garda investigation into the County Mayo woman’s death is continuing. The house was sealed off for a detailed technical and forensic examination while a post mortem on the deceased was carried out at Sligo University Hospital by the State Pathologist.

An extensive Garda investigation continues with CCTV also gathered in the area.

Ms Canavan is survived by her two sons and their father. She will repose at Hiney's Funeral Home, Crossmolina on Friday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Tiernan's Church, Crossmolina. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am. Cremation to follow at a later date.