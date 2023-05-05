Funding will see work completed on six County Sligo heritage projects this year

Councillor Marie Casserly beside the Teeling Monument in Collooney. She has called for its restoration at meetings of the County Council.

St. Crumnathy’s Cathedral, Achonry, Co. Sligo has been allocated €20,000 for the preparation of a conservation report to guide future repairs. Pictured L to R are David Hosey, Michael Toolan and Gerry Connolly (all Achonry Mullinabreena Community Group) and Willie Lawlor (St. George’s Parish, Tubbercurry).

Funding for six out of 137 projects under the Heritage Council’s Community Heritage Grant Scheme which will help to conserve and restore built, cultural and natural heritage will be issued to grant recipients in Sligo this year.

Work on these projects can begin immediately and are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The total funding awarded for Sligo is €78,430. The aim of scheme is to support projects that improve access and inclusion to heritage sites and that apply good heritage practice to the management of places, collections, objects and buildings.

The Heritage Council has awarded funding to the following Sligo projects: St. George’s Parish & Achonry Mullinabreena Community Group (€20,000) for the preparation of a condition report for St. Crumnathy’s Cathedral, Achonry, Co. Sligo; National Graves Association (€10,320) for a detailed assessment and repair report with emergency stabilising works for the Teeling Monument in Collooney; Cliffoney Community Forum (€10,000) will use its funding to conduct an audit of the key heritage landmarks and historical cultural components of life in the immediate vicinity of Cliffoney Village, and to set priorities for future action by the community; Hazelwood Heritage Society (€3,760) are working with Coillte to support the conservation of the Shell house at Hazelwood Forest; Enniscrone & District Community Development Company CLG (€9,350) will deliver the Enniscrone Castle Field Community Heritage Project which aims to promote awareness of the archaeology in the Castle Field, Enniscrone. The results of the research will be hosted online before an engagement strategy with local community and schools is undertaken.

The project is part of a wider plan to implement conservation works on the castle ruins, which is a dominant feature of the Enniscrone skyline, sitting on a ridge overlooking Killala Bay; Lissadell and Munninane Churches Select Vestry (€25,000) will be undertaking conservation works to the historic windows of Lissadell Church of Ireland.

Siobhán Ryan, Heritage Officer with Sligo County Council said, “The support from The Heritage Council for local heritage groups and local communities is very welcome.”

If your group would like to start preparing an application to the Heritage Council Community Heritage Grant Scheme in 2024, advice is available from the Heritage Office, Sligo County Council by e-mail at heritage@sligococo.ie.