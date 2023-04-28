Former County Librarian John C McTernan leaves behind a lasting legacy of local history
The late County Sligo Librarian John C McTernan was the subject of a special tribute evening at Central Sligo Library which heard of his immense love of and contribution to the history of Sligo and how his endeavours have left behind a body of meticulously researched work. Gerry McLaughlin reports
Sligo Champion
Tributes flowed as freely as the waters of the Garavogue for legendary Sligo County Libraria, local historian, genealogist and author, the late John C McTernan at a gathering of his many friends and colleagues last Wednesday evening.