Sligo Grammar student Sophie Swann is pictured received her award from George Porter of SciFest at the SciFest@College Regional STEM Fair held at ATU, Sligo. Pic: Carl Brennan

Students from Coola Post Primary School, Riverstown, took home the prestigious EirGrid Climate and Delivering a Cleaner Energy Future Award and clinched the best overall project award at the SciFest@College regional STEM fair, held at ATU, Sligo.