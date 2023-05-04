Eamon Ryan to be greeted by anti-gold mining protestors on his Sligo visit

Anti gold-mining community group Treasure Leitrim are asking people to join them outside the Glasshouse Hotel this evening in advance of Green Party minister Eamon Ryan addressing a public meeting. The group would like members of the public to join them from 7.30pm in voicing their opposition to gold-mining and the decision by the Minister to grant prospecting licenses in 47 Leitrim townlands to mining company Flintridge Resources. Treasure Leitrim has been at the forefront of opposition to prospecting and gold-mining in the region for the past 18 months. It has organised a range of events including public meetings, protests, petitions, and tractor runs amongst other events. Members of the group will also attend the public meeting to raise the issue directly with the Minister.

Spokesperson Jamie Murphy said: "People here were extremely disappointed when despite huge levels of community opposition that Minister Ryan continued to issue the prospecting licenses to Flintridge Resources. People expressed their concerns about lots of different issues including the potential negative impacts on the landscape, air and water quality, existing industries such as tourism and the wider climate impact. Gold mining is a carbon heavy, energy intensive process and it should not be allowed to get a foothold in the region. It's also important to remember that this isn't just an issue in this region. Prospecting and mining is something which impacts the entire island with approximately 25% of land area available for prospecting. We are asking people to join us outside the Glasshouse Hotel from 7.30pm to raise these matters.