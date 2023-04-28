CAMHS waiting lists in Sligo/Leitrim have soared by 35% says Deputy Martin Kenny

CAMHS waiting lists in Sligo/Leitrim have soared by 35% according to Deputy Martin Kenny who has called for urgent investment to cut wait times.

Deputy Kenny has called on the Minister for Health to prioritise investment in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services to reduce extreme wait times for urgently needed mental health services across Sligo, Leitrim, north Roscommon and south Donegal.

Teachta Kenny was responding to data released by Parliamentary Question to Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD which shows that waiting lists for CAMHS are up 35% since January 2020 in Community Healthcare Organisational Area 1, which covers most of the Sligo Leitrim constituency.

The Sinn Féin TD said: “There are significant vacancies across existing CAMHS teams, and we do not have enough CAMHS teams across the state. Waiting lists for CAMHS across the state have risen to 4,314 patients in January 2023, compared to the 2,289 patients in January 2020. That is an increase of 88% in just a few years

“Approximately 447 children in CHO 1, which covers most of the Sligo/Leitrim constituency, were waiting for their first appointment with the CAMHS team in Sligo/Leitrim in January 2023.

“Of those 447 patients in CHO1, 195 of these children and adolescents are waiting longer than three months for an appointment. We do not have enough psychiatrists, psychologists, or specialists in mental health and disability. This is leading to children who need help being turned away from services.

“Urgent investment is needed in CAMHS to expand capacity and reduce wait times. Child and adolescent mental health services are desperately underfunded.

“This week in the Dáil I raised the disappointing decision not to award funding to the Sligo Leitrim Early Intervention Youth Mental Health Services. The EIYMHS is a new initiative, providing brief interventions and support for young people 12-25 years that do not reach the threshold for access to CAMHS or adult mental health services.

“The aim of the service is that young people in the Sligo Leitrim area are engaged and supported around their mental health needs, ensuring that they receive the right support at the earliest possible time. Funding for this was agreed by the HSE, however at the very last minute the HSE failed to follow through.

“A project like this would have allowed for lower level interventions for young people across Sligo and Leitrim, and would have relieved some of the pressure on the current system. Most importantly, it would have allowed for intervention before children and adolescents reached a crisis point.”

“It is clear that the Minister must produce a plan for capacity expansion and workforce planning to address these waiting lists. Sinn Féin in government would invest in our health service, to ensure that all patients who require mental health treatment can receive high quality care without delay.

“Behind each of these numbers are children and adolescents who desperately need professional and structured intervention. Investment in CAMHS must be prioritised by the Health minister to reduce these extreme wait times for the patients and families who urgently need mental health interventions,” he said.