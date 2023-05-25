Sligo firm is finalist in National Enterprise Awards to be held in Dublin next month

A supply chain services company from Sligo have been selected as one of the finalists in the National Enterprise Awards that take place next month.

ProNav Clinical Ltd. will represent Local Enterprise Office Sligo at the prestigious awards that take place on the 1st June in the Round Room at the Mansion House in Dublin.

PRONAV Clinical provides customised supply chain services for early phase clinical trials being conducted in Europe and across the globe. Their primary clients are pharmaceutical and Biotech innovators who are moving from laboratory based, pre-clinical development of new drugs to testing in human clinical trials. The company, which was founded in 2019, is based at Dublin Road Business Park, Carraroe, Sligo and employs 7 staff.

Cllr. Michael Clarke, Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council said: “I would like to extend the good wishes of Sligo County Council to Jim and his team at ProNav Ltd.,and wish them every success in the National Enterprise Awards Final. From a base just outside Sligo, they are dealing with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies in the U.K., Europe and North America. They are an excellent example of what makes County Sligo a great place to live, work and invest.”

Jim Kernan, Managing Director of ProNav Clinical Ltd., said: “ProNav are delighted to represent Sligo at this prestigious competition and are looking forward to the chance to network with other leading businesses at the event. We are proud of the fact that we can work with leading international pharmaceutical and biotech companies from our base here in Sligo, in the north-west of Ireland, and look forward to the continued growth of our business, with help from Local Enterprise Office Sligo”.

This is the 23rd year of the Local Enterprise Office initiative, which was won last year by Aqualicence, supported by Local Enterprise Office Wicklow. This year, the finalists cover a range of sectors and industries from augmented reality tours and sensory friendly clothes designers to energy saving software platforms and agtech solutions farmers. The finalists also include a range of consumer products from chocolate and whiskey to artisan bakery products and a zero-waste food company.

John Reilly, Head of Enterprise with Sligo County Council said: “The National Enterprise Awards serve to highlight the very best businesses that the Local Enterprise Offices are working with across the country. Local Enterprise Office Sligo have been working with Jim and the team at PRONAV Clinical since early 2020. We have been hugely impressed with both their vision and their determination to grow their business and secure customers outside of Ireland. We are delighted to have them as our representative at the National Enterprise Awards Final on June 1st.”

The Finalists compete for a prize fund of €50,000 and along with an overall National Enterprise of the Year winner there are categories for Best Start-Up, Best Export Business, an Innovation Award, a One-to-Watch Award, and a Sustainability Award. There is also an Outstanding Achievement award for a business that started with their Local Enterprise Office and has gone on to achieve international growth with the assistance of Enterprise Ireland.

Previous winners of the National Enterprise Awards include the likes of Irish Yoghurts (1998), Obelisk (2000), Simtech Aviation (2008), Digiweb (2004) and Design Pro (2013), Terra NutriTech (2018), Pestle & Mortar (2019) and Bevcraft in 2021.

The National Enterprise Awards are one of a number of initiatives that the Local Enterprise Offices run, to foster entrepreneurship across the country. Others include Local Enterprise Week, the Student Enterprise Programme, National Women’s Enterprise Day, and Local Enterprise Showcase. The Local Enterprise Offices in local authorities are funded by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland. Established in 2014, the Local Enterprise Offices are the essential resource for any entrepreneur looking to start a business or any small business that is looking for support or advice to help them grow. Since their inception eight years ago, the Local Enterprise Offices have helped create over 25,000 jobs across the country. The LEOs work with thousands of client companies across Ireland in a diverse range of sectors offering mentoring, training, expert advice, and financial supports to small businesses. For more information see www.LocalEnterprise.ie