Tubbercurry father and son lauded for farming excellence

Father and son team John and Evan Hunt were recognised for their dairy farming excellence at the annual Aurivo Milk Quality Awards. The fifth and sixth generation farmers from Tubbercurry operate an 87-hectare farm, where 122 cows graze the 55-hectare milking platform. Awarded for the Most Improved Somatic Cell Count, John and Evan credit the accomplishment to milk recording and managing the data available to make continuous improvements.

Donal Tierney, Chief Executive of Aurivo acknowledged the huge commitment to quality and standard of the winning dairy farmer entrants. “Now in its 16th year, the Aurivo Milk Quality Awards is an annual award programme which recognises a degree of excellence in dairy farming. I am delighted to be here today to congratulate our eight Milk Quality Award winners, who exemplify commitment to the highest quality of milk supply for both liquid and manufacturing milk.

“Our farming families' remarkable commitment and dedication allows us to produce the best quality milk and we are proud of the quality milk pool of our almost 1,000 suppliers in both the Republic and Northern Ireland.”