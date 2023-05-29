Aurivo Co-op makes key appointment around farmer sustainability and profitability

Marren, who has joined Aurivo from the Irish Farmers Journal, is from a farming background in Tourlestrane, County Sligo. Declan holds a degree in Agricultural Science in UCD, graduating in 2011 after which he spent four years at Teagasc Beef Research Centre working on bull beef production systems and maximising the amount of grazed grass in the diet of the finishing animal.

In 2015, Declan joined Teagasc as an Education Officer teaching the Green Cert to students based out of Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. Later the same year, Declan joined the Irish Farmers Journal undertaking a new role based in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, working as a farm advisor across family, beef, sheep and tillage farms working to improve their profitability.

In 2020, Declan moved back to Ireland where he held the position of Programme Manager for the Irish Farmers Journal in the Thrive Dairy Calf to Beef Programme. The main aim of this project was to improve the profitability and viability of dairy beef systems using the best available genetics and a high level of technical efficiency.

Donal Tierney, Chief Executive of Aurivo said: “We are delighted to welcome Declan to the Aurivo team. Declan will work with our suppliers to enhance the social and environmental sustainability of our farmers, providing a key focus on economic sustainability. The Aurivo Farm Profitability Programme provides support and advice to our farmers with the most up-to-date information, that will enable them to run their farms in the most profitable way.

“We encourage all our farmers to engage with the programme, which is now more important than ever as agriculture works through the changing requirements.”