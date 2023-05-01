Border region is in freefall says Sligo/Leitrim Deputy Marian Harkin

Balanced regional development is just a phrase trotted out and is not a policy at the heart of government according to Sligo/Leitrim TD, Marian Harkin. The Independent deputy said the border region was in freefall. Quoting recent figures compiled by the EU Commission, she said: “When you look at the GDP per capita for the Border Region it has dropped to 52% of the EU27 average, the lowest since records began. If you look at the entire region, that is the Northern and Western Region, its GDP is at 83% of the EU average, it is not even reaching the average of all EU regions.”

Deputy Harkin described the figures as stark and deeply disappointing. “In 2006, seventeen years ago, the border region was close to the EU average at 98% but it has been steadily declining since and is now at this new low of 52%. That is just not acceptable, in fact it is a disgrace and shows that balanced regional development is just a phrase to be trotted out, it is not a policy at the heart of government, it is an extra, tagged on when announcements are made.”

She pointed out that the EU figures on competitiveness, as analysed in the second report by the Northern and Western Regional Assembly, tell an equally dismal story. The report shows that the Northern and Western Region is ranked 113th out of the 234 EU regions, 89 places behind the Eastern and Midland Region.

“The reason we are so far behind is because of poor infrastructure provision and the fact that our innovation capabilities are not even close to where they should be,” Deputy Harkin said.

Deputy Harkin told the Taoiseach in the Dáil that government action at a systemic level is urgently needed to reverse this persistent trend, “Unless and until balanced regional development has a minister directly responsible for it, unless and until it is a systemic policy objective of this government, supported by specific commitments which are revisited and reinforced on a three-monthly basis, and unless and until there is positive discrimination to address the ever widening economic gap, then Taoiseach, we end up with jaw-dropping figures like this.”

The Taoiseach responded by saying: “GDP isn’t everything and average incomes in the Northern and Western Region compare favorably with other regions in Europe.” Deputy Harkin said GDP is a real indicator of regional wealth. “Certain regions in Ireland have skewed GDP levels, this is simply not the case for regions across Europe, and the Taoiseach’s dismissive attitude towards the huge economic gap between the Northern and Western Region and other European regions is just not acceptable,” Deputy Harkin said.

Deputy Harkin went on to point out that an examination of incomes across the regions in Ireland shows that the gap between the average state income and the average income in the Northern and Western Region has risen from €1,400 euro in 2011 to €4,000 in 2021, based on the latest CSO data.

“So, whether it is GDP or income level the gap is widening, Taoiseach, and unless this government pursues a policy of positive discrimination towards the Northern and Western region we will continue on the same downhill trajectory. The entire country will be all the poorer for it because strong regions contribute to strong national economic development,” she concluded.