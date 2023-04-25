Biden bounce for the West with spending up during his visit

The latest Bank of Ireland Spending Pulse reveals that the recent visit of President Joe Biden to Mayo, including notable trips to both Knock and Ballina, sparked a ‘Biden Bounce’ in spending in both accommodation and restaurant outlay across the county.

The latest analysis of debit and credit card spending for the period of Biden’s stay in Ireland (April 12 -14) uncovered that spending on accommodation in Mayo hotels, guesthouses and hostels rose by 12% when compared to the previous week during Easter.

And in a further boost to the Mayo economy, restaurant spending increased by 5% during the same period, as thousands of people attended the visit of the 46th US president which culminated with a memorable speech (and an invocation of ‘Mayo for Sam’) at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina.

The famously teetotal Biden eschewed the traditional shot of a US President drinking a pint while on his Irish trip, as did many others in Mayo according to the spending stats. Pub spend in the county fell by 8% between 12 – 14 April when compared the period between 5 and 7 April, while nationwide pub spending fell by 14%.

Commenting on the latest Bank of Ireland’s Spending Pulse, Jilly Clarkin, Head of Customer Journeys & SME Markets at Bank of Ireland said: “The visit of President Joe Biden to Ireland, and to Mayo in particular, was rightly seen as a triumph. The trip showcased some of the beauty parts of Ireland have to offer and served as a home-from-home for a President who said that Mayo is ‘part of my soul’ and even joked that he didn’t want to return to America!

The latest Spending Pulse reveals a ‘Biden Bounce’ in spending took place in both the accommodation and restaurant sectors across Mayo and provided boost for a variety of Mayo-based industries. With the May Bank Holiday weekend now almost upon us, and a bright, sunny summer on the horizon all going well, Mayo business owners will be hoping that the ‘Biden Bounce’ in spending provides a springboard into a busy summer.”