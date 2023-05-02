Benefits of reopening entire Sligo to Galway rail line emphasised by MEP and TD

Chris MacManus MEP and Martin Kenny TD have re-iterated Sinn Féin’s support for reopening of the Western Rail Corridor and have called for the all-island rail review to be published as soon as possible. MacManus, MEP for Midlands Northwest, and Kenny, who has recently been appointed Sinn Féin Transport Spokesperson, were speaking after meeting to discuss transport priorities across the Western region. MEP MacManus said: “I was pleased to sit down with Martin Kenny recently as he begins his new role as Sinn Féin Transport Spokesperson to discuss some of the key transport issues across our region, in particular the need to reopen the Western Rail Corridor." “Reopening of this rail line would bring huge benefits to our region, particularly in terms of addressing regional imbalance and bringing economic development to the West." “It has been widely reported that the all-island rail review recommends partial reopening of the line from Athenry to Claremorris, but it’s publication has been delayed by the absence of an Executive in the north." “I note that the Minister and Department have recently committed to resolving this impasse and intend to publish the review, but not until the second half of this year. I would urge the Minister to publish the review as soon as possible, this project has been kicked down the road for far too long already and must not be delayed any further." Deputy Kenny said: “The Western Rail Corridor will be a key priority for me in my new role as Sinn Féin Transport Spokesperson. While Athenry to Claremorris would be a welcome first step, it is imperative that the whole Western Rail Corridor from Athenry to Collooney is eventually reopened." “A reopened Western Rail Corridor would link every key population centre in the West to the rest of the country, enable more people to commute sustainably and can play a crucial role in the development of Knock Airport as a major transport and logistics hub." “That is why in our alternative budget for 2023 Sinn Féin provided for initial capital funding to kickstart the Western Rail Corridor project." “The Minister must ensure that the rail review is published without delay so that we can get on with this project.I’m looking forward to continuing to work with Chris MacManus and other Sinn Féin colleagues across the West to ensure that this vital project is delivered in the near future.”