Rathnure are happy campers

Róisín Higgins receiving the trophy after the county final in Bunclody from Jacinta Roche, Chairperson of the County Board.

Katie Lennon and Aishling Breen giving chase for Rathnure in the county final as Sarah Doyle gets on her bike for Craanford-Monaseed.

A happy camp has been the key to a sensational season for the Rathnure second string as they defied the odds to take the county Intermediate camogie championship crown back in September.

Much like the Oulart-The Ballagh Senior team, they are playing the waiting game, hoping to have a Leinster Intermediate championship tie at home to St. Rynagh's, the Offaly Senior champions, to prepare for in mid-January.

However, it's the attitude in the camp, exemplified by the experienced players, that has made the season, and will make the coming months, much easier as they face the daunting prospect of facing the defeated All-Ireland Intermediate finalists from earlier in 2020.

'We are dealing with players from 15 years of age up to, sure, nearly 40,' said trainer David Byrne, who along with manager Joe Mooney and selector Eloise Mooney have overseen this memorable campaign.

'It's not at Senior level where it's very serious. Even at the start of the year anything we did was more or less ball work, we got them to work together as a team, rather than getting into this big strength and conditioning programme, all the heavy stuff, I wanted them to enjoy it as well.

'The plan with the younger players is obviously to get them to play Senior, that's where you'd be getting them ready to come up to that level. Then there's some of the girls, we won't call them older, that are after playing Senior, we just want them to enjoy their couple of years playing camogie.

'The likes of Claire O'Connor there, sure I mean, winning All-Irelands, getting an All Star, it's great to have someone like that still involved with the team. What I found with a player like Claire, the younger players will build on her positive attitude, it's great to see it.

'There's no negative attitude, you know some players would be a bit negative. When you can get the younger players and the more seasoned players to gel together you are on to a good thing, you are getting a team.'

Rathnure used that positive mental attitude to win a grade containing otherwise only first teams.

They beat Castletown-Liam Mellows and Cloughbawn to win their group, before getting the chance to compete again with their local rivals, the 2019 runners-up, in a last four, extra-time classic.

'It was always going to be a hard game,' Byrne said. 'It's a local rivalry, there's players there going to the same school, they are friends. The girls dug in deep, I think we used three or four subs, that's what it takes.

'We had to get them off that little high then, we had to get them ready for a county final, we had to throw in some tough love.

'As the saying goes, "you've won nothing yet, all it was was a semi-final".

'And the word "complacency", we kept this going with them. Sure no matter what we did, it paid dividends in the end and we were lucky that we came out of the game against Craanford up there (4-14 to 2-13).'

Since that memorable day in Bunclody, David has had his team on a 5k plan, keeping the bodies ticking over, not wanting to lose their conditioning but also mindful that their next championship game is a good while away.

However, with the lockdown coming to a slow conclusion, attention is turning to getting back out on the field, getting ready for what is going to be the monumental task of beating a Senior county title winner.

'We are back to championship,' Byrne explained.

'It's going to be a hard slog over the winter, we are going to knuckle down to it, get the feel for the soggy ground, get the feel for the wet ball and we'll grind it out.

'We will build them up and build them up, with the help of God we'll be lucky enough with the Senior players, we'll be able to do an eleven-on-eleven or something like that, try to get a bit of hurling at the weekends.

'It's very hard to get matches, nearly everyone is finished. Hopefully the club will come together and we'll be able to, between our panel of players and maybe some of the Senior players, we'll be able to get a bit of ball time, which will be very important.

'You can do all the drills, all the physical you want, but my belief is you need to be hitting the ball and contact as well, it has to be related to what happens in a match.'

Of their opponents, Byrne is aware that this is going to be their toughest assignment of the campaign, but he also realises that the game will be played 15 on 15 and that there's no substitute for hard work.

'I know they were beaten finalists in the All-Ireland, they have players there that are household names.

'We know what's ahead of us and we are looking forward to the challenge, that's how we are going to prepare for it.

'We'll talk to the players, it's one match, 60 minutes and someone has to win, why can't it be us?

'The effort has to be huge, we'll prepare properly for it. On the day maybe we'll need a bit of luck, but our preparation will be key.

'Rynagh's have to come down to Rathnure and we won't give them anything easy, whoever comes out on top will know they are after being in a hard challenge.'

Wexford People