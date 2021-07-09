Heart charity family reaches €200,000 mark in fundraising

Nóirín Kinsella is holding a fashion show at her boutique on Sunday as part of the fundraiser

Boutique chain owner Nóirín Kinsella has raised over more than €3,000 in a fundraiser for Children's Heart Care in just five days - bringing her family's fundraising tally to more than €200,000 in the process!

Having had first hand experience of the vital services they provide as her son Tommy was born with a congenital heart defect. Nóirín, her father Tom and uncle Peter have been raising money for children's heart-care facilities for several years.

'Tommy had a complex atrioventricular septal defect repaired under open heart surgery at the age of 11 months. Whilst in surgery they discovered Tommy also had mitral valve regurgitation so they also repaired his Mitral Valve. He has since gone on to have numerous procedures including trips to the Cath lab as well as a second open heart surgery,' Nóirín said.

Tommy is now fully reliant on a pacemaker since the age of seven.

The Kinsellas recently marked the eight year anniversary of Tommy's first open heart surgery.

'We want to raise vital funds for the Children's Heart Centre. This past year has been tough on us all but mostly to family's who are/have been patients in hospitals where restrictions are in place and the hospitals themselves who have missed out on their major, vital fundraising events. This amazing cause has given us our little boy back and given him the amazing quality of life that he deserves!'

Expand Close Tommy Kinella has had two open heart surgeries / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tommy Kinella has had two open heart surgeries

Having set a target to raise €2,000 between July 1 and July 11, between Nóirín's idonate online campaign and money flooding into her three shops, she has already reached over €3,000. She has also donated 10 per cent of her business's profits to the charity, as well as running raffles and ending with a fashion show. She also auctioned a fantastic hurl from Clancy's hurleys and repairs, signed by the entire Wexford hurling team. This has already raised around €300 and the hurl will be raffled at Clothesline Boutique this Sunday afternoon following a fashion show. See The Clothesline Boutique Facebook page for an update about the time it will be broadcast).

'We had raised €198,000 as a family. My uncle and father have a charity called the Wexford Friends of Crumlin Hospital. I am from a small area in Wexford town and my uncle is from a small village, Blackwater, and to think we could go out and make this kind of money; it's amazing!'

She said: 'This has been life-changing for me and for my family. Peter's son Shea has also used the facilities of the cardiac centre in Crumlin. People are just amazing.'

She said Tommy is in good health, and is a second class pupil attending The Mercy school in Wexford town.