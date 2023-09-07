Your chance to vote Drogheda’s An Cailleach mural the best

Vera Bugatti's ‘An Cailleach’ mural has been chosen as one of the 25 most popular artworks of August by Street Art Cities.

The fantastic new work celebrates the ancient deity of the landscape, the Cailleach, and she now stands proudly guarding Dominic Street in Drogheda.

"Cailleachin is an ancient deity and frequently referred to as a sorcerer,” explains local historian Anthony Murphy. “She is a creation deity, who in myth and folklore has created the Neolithic cairns at Loughcrew by dropping stones from her apron full of rocks as she jumped from hill to hill. The same story for the round tower of Monasterboice, that she built it by dropping stones from her apron”.

Voting for the Best of August final 10 closes on Monday September 11th, so make sure to vote for Vera here https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSfviqCNys0.../viewform... You can see the wonderful ‘An Cailleach’ mural as part of the DRAWDA Urban Art Trail!