Work to upgrade Cocklehill wastewater pumping station in Louth to get underway

Work is due to get underway this month on upgrades to the wastewater infrastructure in Cocklehill, Blackrock.

The works, involve the upgrade of Cocklehill Wastewater pump station located at the end of the Carraig Ard cul de sac, which in turn will improve capacity of the existing wastewater network in the area.

“Working with our colleagues in Louth County Council, we are delighted that these essential works are underway,” Padraig Hanly, Regional Delivery Lead at Uisce Éireann said.

"This upgrade is essential to help support business and social development in the community. These works will improve the overall performance of the wastewater network enabling the delivery of a reliable, sustainable, and high-quality wastewater service.”

Acknowledging the support of the local community, Padraig added, “We understand that the works may cause disruption to residents and road users and our crews will continue to make every effort to minimise disruption and complete the project as quickly as possible. We thank the people of Blackrock for their patience as these works progress and know that the long-term benefits will far outweigh the short-term inconvenience.”

These works are being delivered as part of Uisce Éireann’s Growth and Development Programme and are due to be completed in 2023. This project is being delivered by GMC Utilities Group Ltd on behalf of Uisce Éireann.

Emergency traffic and access for residents will be maintained at all times.

Uisce Éireann and Louth County Council regret any inconvenience that this essential project may cause. The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.