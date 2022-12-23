Woman told she can avoid jail by reimbursing chemists for stolen items worth €500

A 48-year-old woman has been warned that if she doesn’t come up with compensation for the more than €500-worth of goods stolen from two chemists, she will be going into custody.

Eithne Collins, Hawthorn Court, The Twenties, Moneymore, Drogheda, pleaded guilty to stealing property valued €376 at The Cottage Pharmacy, Scarlet Street on 1 November 2019 and six bottles of perfume worth €164 at Hickey’s Pharmacy, West Street on 19 June 2020.

There were previous convictions, the district court was told.

The defendant’s solicitor said she was a heroin addict who wanted to do a detox programme. She was willing to pay compensation.

Both summonses were adjourned to 20 February 2023 for that purpose.

Judge McKiernan said if the money was paid a suspended sentence would be imposed. Otherwise, Ms Collins would be going into custody.