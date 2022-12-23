Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 9°C Dublin

Woman told she can avoid jail by reimbursing chemists for stolen items worth €500

Expand

Close

droghedaindependent

A 48-year-old woman has been warned that if she doesn’t come up with compensation for the more than €500-worth of goods stolen from two chemists, she will be going into custody.

Eithne Collins, Hawthorn Court, The Twenties, Moneymore, Drogheda, pleaded guilty to stealing property valued €376 at The Cottage Pharmacy, Scarlet Street on 1 November 2019 and six bottles of perfume worth €164 at Hickey’s Pharmacy, West Street on 19 June 2020.

There were previous convictions, the district court was told.

The defendant’s solicitor said she was a heroin addict who wanted to do a detox programme. She was willing to pay compensation.

This is Louth Newsletter

Your weekly fix of local news and sport headlines from Louth, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Both summonses were adjourned to 20 February 2023 for that purpose.

Judge McKiernan said if the money was paid a suspended sentence would be imposed. Otherwise, Ms Collins would be going into custody.

Privacy