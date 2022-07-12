“We’re on the cusp of a massive homelessness crisis”, Dundalk councillor warns

The findings of the Simon Communities quarter Locked Out report which underline the scarcity of affordable rental accommodation in Dundalk as elsewhere in Ireland don’t come as a surprise to the Cathaoirleach of the Dundalk Municipal District, Sinn Fein councillor Kevin Meenan.

"A huge amount of local landlords are withdrawing from the Housing Assistance Provisioin (HAP) Scheme because the inspections are too severe,” he said.

He said that while he wasn’t defending landlords, the issue had come to a height as inspections began to take place following the pandemic.

"There needs to be a sensible way of doing it as landlords who are facing a bill of thousands of Euro are simply getting out of the HAP market and into the private market.”

“People can’t find HAP properties and they are essentially being pushed into an unregulated market, where they pay cash in hand and are fearful to make any complaints about the property.”

He said that every day he gets representations from tenants who were facing homelessness as their landlords were putting their properties up for sale.

"We’re on the cusp of a massive homelessness crisis in the next six months," he warned.

"We are facing a massive crisis as construction is contracting,” he said, adding that he doubted if half of the target of delivering 600 social housing in Louth will be delivered.

"That will leave a huge amount of people still in the private market.”

Cllr Meenan also criticised the recent HAP policy change which means that people won’t get assistance if they fall into arrears.

"To decide to cancel payment plans couldn't have come at a worse time. It’s pushing people into the arms of illegal money lenders and that's very irresponsible”

His party colleague Deputy Ruairi O Murchu said that the report “is the latest in a long line of research which shows how the government is failing to deal with the housing crisis.

"It is clear there is a chronic housing shortage, forcing families who qualify for HAP to fork out incredible top-ups for landlords just to secure a place to live.

He said that with increasing rents, people who are able to avail of HAP “ find themselves in a situation where they are having to deal with the cost of living crisis, increases in food, childcare, heating and fuel to get to work. They are also having to pay over the odds to rent, despite being on HAP.”

‘We have also been dealing with really difficult situations in our constituency office where HAP is refusing to allow tenants in arrears to get into payment plans. Instead, they are stopping the payments to landlords, and landlords are evicting tenants, who end up at homeless services in Louth County Council.

‘HAP was only meant to be a temporary stop-gap while the supply of social and affordable homes increased. It is now in its fifth year and getting worse all the time. The solution to the housing crisis is for the State to step into the housing market and ensure the delivery of affordable houses to buy and to rent, and social housing’.