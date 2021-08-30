Walk from Dawn to Dusk for SOSAD

The past year and a half has been difficult for us all. But for some, the challenges to their mental health have been overwhelming.

But SOSAD (Save Our Sons and Daughters) is on hand day and night to comfort and support and now with a little help from you, can continue to be there for whoever calls.

Little did Ken Byrne know when he held his first Dawn to Dusk walk last year in Dromin that it would become a vital part of SOSAD’s fundraising efforts.

Twelve months on, and there are now 27 centres where you can join in the fun, raising money that will help those in despair.

“It was such a huge success last year, when Ken raised over €8,000 we decided to meet him and see how we could more people involved,” explains Stephanie Hayes from SOSAD. “We have missed out on so much fundraising in the past two years, we thought we could make this a larger event on a much bigger scale.”

SOSAD (Save Our Sons and Daughters) provides support and services free of charge to people who are struggling with: suicidal ideation, self-harming, bereavement, depression, stress and anxiety or if you simply need to talk.

They have a helpline that runs 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and are currently providing support to 665 clients a week. If you need to talk, they are there to listen on 041 984 8754

“This year’s event will take place on September 12th from 6.30am to 6.30pm and you can walk your 7km anytime between Dawn to Dusk,” explains Stephanie. “We have 27 venues across Louth, Monaghan, Meath and Cavan where you can collect your registration T shirt, route suggestions and light refreshments.”

Whether you want to challenge yourself, take part in the event as a family, or have a few friends together, your support and participation in our Dawn to Dusk event will help SOSAD to keep delivering their life saving service to our community.

“We are inviting everyone, young or old, to join us walking 7km - one kilometer for each office we run, to raise awareness about mental health,” she adds.

SOSAD solely relies on donations, generosity of the public, corporate sponsorship and once off grants to fund the lifesaving service.

“There were 421 suicides in Ireland in 2019, and we increased our intake by 80% on 2019 figures of which 43% were suicidal, self-harming or had suicidal ideation,” says Stephanie. “32% were suffering with depression/low mood, 31% of clients presented with anxiety as their main issue and 10% of clients were receiving support for bereavement by suicide In 2020 across our services. You just never know when you would need our help.”

All registrations for Dawn to Dusk 2021 are made online at www.sosadireland.ie/dawn-to-dusk

Take photos of your walk, and don‘t forget to use #DawnToDusk and tag SOSAD. @sosad.ireland @sosadireland_official @Sosad_Ireland @Sosad_Ireland @Sosad-Ireland

If you have been affected by anything you have read here and would like to talk to someone from SOSAD, contact 041 984 8754.