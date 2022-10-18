Up to eight wind turbines in plan for 50 megawatt farm in Louth

Photo of Green Rigg wind farm, Northumberland UK, which is also one of EDF’s projects in the UK.

Plans have been announced to develop a 50 megawatt wind farm in County Louth.

The proposed Kellystown Wind Farm, which could power more than 35,000 homes, will be located approximately 8km north of Drogheda town.

The project team is currently gathering wind data and mapping the environmental constraints on site which will be used to create a preliminary wind turbine layout. Detailed environmental studies will also be carried out at the site, including ecology, noise, landscape and visual assessments. The results of these studies, together with feedback gathered in consultation with local communities, will be used to determine the final wind farm layout and number of turbines.

EDF Renewables Ireland intends to submit a planning application and an Environmental Impact Assessment Report in support of the project, which could consist of up to eight turbines, in late 2023.

Subject to planning permission, the wind farm could be constructed and operational by 2027. A Community Benefit Fund commensurate with the size of the final project will be established to provide funding for local community initiatives and activities.

EDF Renewables Ireland is committed to keeping local people informed about its projects, and a number of public consultation events will take place as plans for Kellystown Wind Farm progress.

“The increases consumers and businesses all over the country have experienced in their energy bills over the last few months have highlighted the need for Ireland to stabilise and secure its own renewable energy supply. Ireland has tremendous wind resources but in order to realise that potential we need to construct and connect wind farms to our electricity grid as a matter of urgency if we are to meet rising demand,” said Kevin Daly, Head of Development at EDF Renewables Ireland.

“That is why projects like Kellystown Wind Farm are so important. Not only do they help to lower energy costs and increase our energy security, they will also help Ireland meet its targets of delivering 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by the end of the decade.

“If this project is consented and developed, EDF Renewables Ireland looks forward to supporting the activities of local groups and clubs through the Community Benefit Fund. The company is also committed to engaging with members of the local community and to updating them on the project’s progress on an ongoing basis.”