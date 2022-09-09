The Corrs were only Irish band to play at Queen Elizabeth’s Golden Jubilee concert

Dundalk band The Corrs were the only Irish act to play at the 2002 concert for Queen Elizabeth 11’s Golden Jubilee in the gardens Buckingham Palace, and sisters Andrea and Caroline have paid tribute to the much-loved British Monarch who died yesterday,

"An unforgettable and sad day. Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth,” Andrea posted on her Instagram account, as she shared a photograph taken after the concert with the Queen and Prince Charles.

The sibling group, who were riding high in the charts at the time, performed the Beatle’s hit ‘The Long and Winding Road’, while Andrea joined Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys for ‘God Only Knows’.

At the end of the marathon concert, which was broadcast around the world, Jim, Sharon, Caroline and Andrea were centre stage when Prince Charles introduced the Queen to the audience.

Drummer Caroline also shared an image of a more recent meeting with the Queen, which took place in March 2019.

She was introduced to the Queen during a royal visit to King’s Bruton School in Somerset, for the opening of the school’s new music school.

As well as playing at the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Party, Jim, Sharon, Caroline, and Andrea have played at the Royal Variety Performances in 2001 and 2015, and at Party in the Park in Hyde for the Price’s Trust in 2004.

The Corrs were awarded with honorary MBEs by The Queen in 2005 in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the music industry and charitable contributions.

They were presented with their MBE by British Ambassador Stewart Eldon at his official residence in Dublin.