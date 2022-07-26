Teenager accused of raping two girls appears before Louth court

A 17-year-old youth accused of multiple counts of rape and other alleged offences has been remanded on continuing bail when he appeared before Drogheda Court on Monday.

Counsel for the defendant submitted that there was a delay issue in the case. Her client was due to turn 18 in a number of months.

Barrister Sarah Jane Judge added that the matter will be dealt with by way of submissions.

Inspector John Callanan said the State will say there is no case of delay. Its submission will be a timeline of events.

The teenager is charged with four counts of rape of a female on dates unknown in 2019 and 2020.

He is further accused of three sexual assault charges against the same alleged victim on dates unknown in 2019 and 2020.

The defendant is also accused of eight counts of rape of a second female on dates unknown in 2019 and 2020.

He is also charged with six counts of sending sexually explicit material to a female child under 17 on dates unknown between 1 January 2020 and 31 January 2020, and on 9, 16, 18 and 22 April 2020.

The court heard that the DPP had directed a prosecution before the Central Criminal Court.

The youth was remanded on continuing bail to 26 September.