Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Teenager accused of raping two girls appears before Louth court

The boy (17) will apeear before Drogheda Court again in September. Expand

Close

The boy (17) will apeear before Drogheda Court again in September.

The boy (17) will apeear before Drogheda Court again in September.

The boy (17) will apeear before Drogheda Court again in September.

droghedaindependent

A 17-year-old youth accused of multiple counts of rape and other alleged offences has been remanded on continuing bail when he appeared before Drogheda Court on Monday.

Counsel for the defendant submitted that there was a delay issue in the case. Her client was due to turn 18 in a number of months.

Privacy