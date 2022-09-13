Susann’s guilt-free snack balls go national as part Lidl Development Programme

"The snack balls have just the right amount of chocolate to satisfy those chocolate cravings while the oats keep you feeling fuller for longer," said Susann.

A small food producer who created a ‘guilt-free’ treat for her own weight loss journey has seen her product go nationwide in her first year of businesses.

Founder of The Pantryist, a food production company based in county Louth, Susann Sullivan has has been selected to take part in this year’s Lidl Kick Start Supplier Development Programme 2022. This programme provides Irish producers the opportunity to showcase their products through Lidl stores nationwide for a limited period.

The guilt-free milk chocolate covered oat bites, with less than 100kcals per ball in two delicious flavours of white chocolate and milk chocolate orange, go on sale in 60 Lidl stores nationwide from Thursday 15th of September for two weeks.

Creating the snack balls to enjoy as a guilt-free snack on her massive six stone weight loss journey, Susann wanted to enjoy a snack which was filling, delicious and most importantly, guilt-free.

Speaking ahead of the nationwide launch, Susann said, “I created the recipe for the snack balls so I could enjoy a guilt-free snack. I love chocolate and found it hard to get a good quality guilt-free treat while in a calorie deficit, so I decided to create my own.

"The snack balls have just the right amount of chocolate to satisfy those chocolate cravings while the oats keep you feeling fuller for longer. Small changes in my diet through mindful snacking really helped me with my own weight loss journey”.

Grateful for the support received to date, Susann is looking forward to the national opportunity, “I cannot believe a product I created for myself just over a year ago has grown into a business and will be available on the shelves of Lidl in just a few days time.

"It really has been an amazing journey and I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone who has supported my business and has supported me along my journey so far, I am truly grateful.

"Also, I would like to thank Lidl for the amazing opportunity and a massive thank you to the Lidl team for all their help and guidance they have provided me with throughout the programme. The kick start programme has been an amazing experience and a huge opportunity for me to develop and grow my business. I hope customers enjoy the guilt-free snack balls as much as I do”.

For more information about the products supplied by The Pantryist, check out Susann’s website at www.ThePantryist.ie and instore for a limited period from 15th September across selected Lidl stores nationwide or follow #MyGuiltFreePleasure on social media in all the usual places to keep up to date with the latest news.