Summons struck out after bar employee pays compensation to colleague for ‘scuffle’

A 45-year-old man summonsed for assaulting a colleague at their place of work, has had the matter struck out after he paid €1,000 compensation.

Brian Lowth, Shrewsbury Manor, Drogheda, pleaded guilty to the offence which occurred at McHugh’s Pub, Chord Road, on 23 October 2021.

Gda Alan Davis gave evidence that both men were working in the premises, though they were not known to each other at the time.

They ended up on the ground in a scuffle. No punches were thrown.

The victim did not require medical attention. He twice attended a physiotherapist for his back. He had experienced anxiety; the district court was told.

Mr Lowth had no previous convictions.

Solicitor Paddy Goodwin added that the injured party had opened an exit door he was not entitled to. The defendant remonstrated with him, and a scuffle ensued.

His client co-operated fully. He had 25 years exemplary service in the Army. He had €1,000 compensation to offer.

On that basis, Judge McKiernan said she would strike out the summons.