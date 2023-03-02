Successful Drogheda litter pick to be become a regular event

Gerry Leydon, Mayor Michelle Hall, Declan Kierans and Robert Murray took part in the littler pick on Sunday morning.

Sonia Micallef and Siobhan Oâ€™Connor were up early on Sunday to take part in the litter pick.

Drogheda Mayor Michelle Hall and Robert Murray of Drogheda & District Chamber spearheaded a big litter pick in town last week.

Councillor Kevin Callan, Gerry Leydon of Drogheda Tidy Towns, Declan Kierans of LoveDrogheda BIDs and Sonia Micallef of the Barefood Compan and Collette Nugent of the Market Bar also came out to lend their support alongside some local residents’ associations representatives from Ashfield and Liscorrie.

The event was organised in direct response to the latest IBAL (Irish Business Against Litter) report issued in January, where Drogheda was announced as ‘moderately littered’ and ranking 32nd out of 40 in areas surveyed nationwide.

The #LookingGoodDrogheda initiative is about highlighting all that is beautiful in the town.

“I’ve been working closely in partnership with the Chamber, BIDS, Louth County Council and Drogheda Tidy Towns over the past number of months to set out a joint strategy in tackling this issue head on,” explained Mayor Hall.

“Joining forces with the business and community organisations is crucial and is already proving to be successful. We are committed to working together on this project and our key objective is to establish Drogheda within European norms for litter management as soon as possible.”

The public is invited to take part in the initiative by posting their #LookingGoodDrogheda photos on social media – ensuring they include the hashtag, so that people from all over the world can get a glimpse of our beloved town by searching online with the tag.

Next litter pick is planned for Sunday 26th March and anyone interested in participating can reach out to any of the lead organisations or keep an eye on social media for details.