Stranded Louth secondary school pupils driven round the bend by school bus fiasco

Local representatives joined parents and students who have been affected by the school transport fiasco.

What was supposed to be a positive announcement by Education Minister Norma Foley has turned into a nightmare for parents and schoolchildren all over the country.

The provision of free school transport was greeted with open arms by hard-pressed families, however, the reality has been somewhat different, with students who previously qualified for the scheme no longer able to access a seat.

Now a collection of Louth parents who have been affected by the bus fiasco have come together to voice their concerns and confusion over the allocation of bus tickets.

Siobhan Burke, who’s son is in fourth year of Colásite Rís, spoke on behalf of the affected parents.

Living in Annagassan and following a decision taken by her son Cillian, it was decided to send him to a secondary school in Dundalk. However, their assigned school is Scoil Uí Mhuirí in Dunleer.

This one decision taken over four years ago has now come back to haunt them following the announcement of free school transport.

"Because our local secondary school is Scoil Uí Mhuirí in Dunleer it would be deemed our catchment area,” says Siobhan. “Over the years due to problems parents might have in the area, they would choose to go to schools in Dundalk, be it religious backgrounds or all girls schools etc."

Deemed concessionary ticket holders, Bus Éireann’s system issues tickets to those living closest to the schools, and then as applications were received, tickets would be allocated as per distance.

The children living in Annagassan who travel into Dundalk have always received tickets before the announcement.

"This year, as usual, the portal opened in April, and I went on and said I wanted a ticket for my son. July comes along and the payment portal opens. I was going to be paying €350 this year. But as it happened, the day I went to pay, Norma Foley announced free tickets.

"We were thrilled, because every little helps. And then three weeks later we got an email from Bus Éireann asking us to go back into our portal account and state yes or no to tickets. So I went in and said yes, one ticket for my son and that was it.

“We’re used to not hearing anything from Bus Éireann until the last minute so we didn't question it. We never thought to question it. But on August 26, half eight at night, I get an email from Siobhan Griffin from Bus Éireann stating that due to the number of applications we have received they have exceeded the number of seats on the bus, so your child cannot be accommodated on this seat, and it was like tough, that’s it.”

“The letter stated that “the vehicle is now operating at capacity, and I confirm there is no room available to accommodate your child.

“The availability of concessionary transport may vary from year to year, is not available on public scheduled services and cannot be guaranteed for the duration of a child’s primary school education cycle. Where the number of applications for transport on a concessionary basis exceeds the number of seats available, Bus Éireann will determine the allocation of the tickets by random selection.”

"We emailed Bus Éireann, we rang them – any emails I send out they just bounce back. You ring and you get nothing. This has been ongoing since August 26," continued Siobhan Burke.

When all children returned to school on Friday, the parents spoke with the bus driver and it was decided to take them all. However, along the journey, a bus inspector got on the bus seeking tickets.

With younger children on the bus, many first years were described by parents as being terribly distraught as the bus inspector said they should not be on the bus.

"He told them that if any of them did not have tickets not to attempt to turn up for the bus on Monday morning,” said Siobhan. “One of the parents with a younger child has said her daughter is afraid to go to school. She's just afraid this is going to happen again on the bus.

“Kids are now turning up late for school, kids aren’t getting in at all because parents are working from other areas. My son is in Coláiste Rís in Dundalk. There are six pupils from Annagassan who go to Colásite Rís. None of them have gotten tickets.

"There are still seats on the bus, there are no extras getting on. We don’t know what to do anymore. The only thing we’re thinking is because they were free lots of people have applied for tickets who would not normally do that within the zone.”

Siobhan is an SNA working in Monasterboice and is required at the school for half eight every morning.

“I can’t turn around to my pupils and tell them I can’t come in today because I need to bring my 15 year old son to school because the buses won't give him a seat.

"You’ve anxious kids, you've anxious parents – but Bus Éireann have shut the shop on us and they’re not telling us anything.

"I would rather have paid my money and at least have my son allocated a seat.

"We’re not even looking for another bus, we're just asking that we’re given the empty seats.

"It’s a very archaic system that Bus Éireann has that you have to go to your local school. Bus Éireann is effectively telling us that our children have no choice but to go to Scoil Uí Mhuirí in Dunleer. But I mean, our children didn’t want to go to school there.”

Those who have shown their support include Sinn Féin TD, Ruarí O’Murchu, Cllr Paula Butterly, Senator John McGahon, Cllr Pearse McGeogh and Labour TD, Ged Nash.

Deputy Nash is demanding to know why Bus Eireann has ruled out adding additional buses and services to cater for the demand to address the local school transport fiasco.

He said, “The fault for this whole fiasco lies at the door of the Minister for Education. This whole saga is a monument to bad planning and poor policy making.

“In a circular issued to public representatives today (Monday) Bus Eireann is essentially saying they are now closed for business on the school transport front and if you don’t have a concessionary ticket already, then it’s unlikely you will get one this year.

“This is a massive two fingers to local parents and children who have been left hanging. To add insult to injury, Bus Eireann has said that no ‘additional capacity will be sought’.

“This is unforgivable and tone deaf and I have asked them to explain why they will not add services, given the clear demand that exists across the area.

“I have been dealing with so many heart-breaking cases over the last few weeks. Parents with critical illnesses who really need help to get their kids to school.

“Some parents who are considering giving up work or cutting hours in the middle of a cost of living crisis because they have been denied a ticket their child routinely receives year in year out.

“Neighbour pitted against neighbour and all because of a ham-fisted decision by a Minister who is incapable of predicting that when you make things free, demand surges and additional capacity must be provided.

“This failure to plan properly has left countless families in the lurch. Additional buses and places must be delivered now and the lame excuses need to stop.”