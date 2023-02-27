Sports stars Amy Broadhurst and Kate O’Connor to lead Dundalk’s St Patrick’s Day Parade

Kate O'Connor has been selected as one of the Grand Marshals for the St Patrick's Day Parade in Dundalk

Boxer Amy Broadhurst is one of the Grand Marshals for Dundalk's St Patrick's Day Parade

The grand marshals for this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Dundalk are local sports stars Amy Broadhurst and Kate O’Connor.

Boxer Amy, fresh from her weekend gold medal win in the 74th Stranja Memorial Tournament, will be joined at the head of the Dundalk St Patrick’s Day parade by Kate who last month smashed the Irish pentathlon record.

Kate, who has competed in multiple events as an athlete, is a Commonwealth Games silver medallist and has been named in the 16-strong Irish team for next month’s European Indoor Championships in Istanbul.

Amy’s win at welterweight over German opponent Leonie Muller, has secured her spot in Ireland’s squad for June’s European Games, which is an Olympic qualifier.

Amy was also named as the 2023 Her Sports Athlete of the Year for 2023 last week, having picked up the Irish Times Sports Woman of the Year title in 2023.

The Dundalk St Patrick’s Day parade voluntary committee, which is made up of councillors Conor Keelan and Maeve Yore, along with Deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú, Shane McBride, Dagan Fleming, Maria O’Toole and Anne Campbell, said they were ‘thrilled’ to make the announcement about the joint grand marshals.

‘We are absolutely thrilled that both these sports super stars have agreed to lead the parade in Dundalk this year,” said Cllr Keelan.

“We are aware of how busy they both are with their training and competition schedules, but we are delighted they are taking time out to be the grand marshals at this year’s parade and we know they will received a rapturous reception from the crowds along the route’.

The parade, which starts at 1pm, will follow the traditional route along Clanbrassil Street, around Crowe Street, Francis Street, Park Street and will finish at Tesco on Dublin Street.

The parade is sponsored by Louth County Council, and has also received funding from PayPal, Dundalk Credit Union, Dundalk Chamber of Commerce, Oriel Windfarm, Digiweb, SEO Solutions, Dundalk BIDS, BK Forklifts, Print Express, Pelican Promotions, Digital Screen Displays and Stage and Lighting.

This year will see a number of new features, including a ‘quiet’ part of the parade from Utopia hair salon on Dublin Street to the end line at Tesco, so that those with sensory issues can enjoy the parade too.

In addition, there will be a special viewing platform for wheelchair users and those wishing to use it must register through the links section on the website at stpatricksdaydundalk.ie.

There is still time to register your group to take part in the parade, which can also be done through the website. The closing date for entries is Monday March 8 at noon.