Weather matches the mood as Monkstown leave Boyne feeling blue

Dull drizzle prevailed throughout this game to match the mood of the Boyne faithful following a very close, entertaining game of rugby which saw them lose to Monkstown.

The Sydney Parade outfit arrived at Shamrock Lodge hoping to do the double over the Ballymakenny Road side and they duly accomplished this to stop a recent run of defeats.

This was a game which saw both sides produce good open rugby with their respective backs taking on the ball with excellent transfers throughout a lively encounter. Monkstown had the edge in consistent set pieces and the lineout with Boyne making more handling errors at crucial times which cost them on occasions.

Monkstown won the toss and kicked off and immediately went on the attack, during which they kept Boyne pinned deep in their own half. It was a loose ball however, which allowed Boyne lift the siege and winger Duffy seized the opportunity to race away and it looked as if he would go the length of the field but, a last ditch tackle by the Monkstown full back prevented a spectacular try.

On the 10th minute Monkstown went on the attack down the right hand touchline, Boyne were put under pressure defensively and they conceded a penalty. Monkstown kicked to the corner and from resulting lineout, they set up a driving maul which took them over the Boyne line for the first score which was converted by their out half to give them a 7pt lead on the 11th minute.

Boyne tried to nullify the high midfield pressure from the Monkstown defence. Centre, Graeme McQuillan, followed by Dunphy and Howell, tried to break through the Monkstown defensive line but met with another defensive wall with a resolute back row doing fine defensive job in keeping the Boyne attack at bay.

Whilst they had the visitors defence under pressure they did force Monkstown into conceding a penalty which was accompanied by a yellow card. Boyne No 8 Karl Keogh kicked the penalty from 40 metres to put Boyne on the scoreboard on the 20th minute. Boyne had managed to overcome their early shaky start and they now got a foothold in the game and their scrum and lineout possession from 2nd row Callaghan gave them good platform ball to work with.

Their good work was spoiled by several infringements which gave Monkstown the opportunity to exert a sustained period of pressure close to Boyne line. Following a series of "pick and go's" the home side did get relief with prop, Hugh Carolan getting a crucial turnover at the breakdown. This relief was short lived however, as another penalty allowed Monkstown kick another 3pts to increase their lead on 3pts to 10pts on the 30th minute. Approaching half time it was Monkstown who held territorial advantage and they forced Boyne into conceding further penalties.

Whilst Monkstown had no joy from their route one approach with the Boyne defence holding firm but a change in tactics seen their out-half put in a perfectly placed cross field kick where his winger gathered and crossed for the score and conversion to, leave the half time score 3pts to 17pts.

Half-time saw the withdrawal of Boyne prop O'Reilly through injury and was replaced by Patrick Prendergast. Boyne were now facing a 14 point deficit, which left them with a considerable amount to do in this half if they were to redeem anything from this game.

They restarted in determined mode and regathered possession from the kick-off. Out half, Michael Briscoe placed a deft kick over the on-rushing Monkstown defence from which he managed to retain his own chip. He made ground and with centre, Cathal Greene in support to take the move on and Vallejo on his outside, both of these combined to send winger Eoghan Duffy away and his pace took him around the Monkstown defence to score close to the posts.

Karl Keogh made the conversion and Boyne were now within a score of Monkstown on the 45th minute, 10pts to 17pts Both teams now threw everything into the fray and provided their respective supporters with some exciting rugby. Boyne had heroes in Mongey, Dunphy and Prendergast committing themselves into every tackle.

A searing break by McCleery was halted by a frantic scrambling Monkstown defence. Boyne were fortunate not to go further behind with Monkstown missing two very kickable penalties before they landed a third one which stretched their lead to 10pts to 20pts on the 65th minute. Boyne did keep up their attacking tempo and won a penalty which Keogh to make it 13pts to 20pts entering the last five minutes of the game.

Boyne did push for that elusive final score with out half, Briscoe and winger, McCleery attacking down the right wing but Monkstown held out and seen out the game on the final score 13pts to 20pts. Every bonus point is valuable in the cut and thrust of this league at the top and bottom of the league table. Boyne will be happy that they got at least some consolation by taking a valuable Bonus point from this game.

Boyne now have three games to go in this league and will be hoping to keep their points tally above the survival line, They have played well in their last two games and whilst coming out narrowly on the wrong side of the results, they showed that they have not lost their resolve and determination to finish this league in a determined mode

Boyne: Robert Vallejo; Kevin McCleery; Graeme McQuillan; Cathal Greene; Eoghan Duffy; Michael Briscoe, Liam MacEneaney; Tadgh O'Reilly, Patriick Mongey, Hugh Carolan; Oisín Howell, C. Callaghan; Ciaran Smith, Ben Dunphy, Karl Keogh. Replacements: M. O'Shea; P. Prendergast; E McGinn; F. Moore; C. Quinn;