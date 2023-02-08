Voting for Northeast Soccer All-Stars 2023 is now open

Voting for the DkIT and the FAI Schools’ 2023 All-Stars team is now open.

To cast your vote, simply click HERE and follow the instructions.

Once again the public vote will be crucial, accounting for 50 per cent of the overall voting, while a panel of judges will make up the other 50 per cent (in the event of a tie, the public online voting will determine selection).

The panel of 16 for each division will be announced in the editions of February 22, and the awards night will take place at DkIT on March 1.

Voting closes at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 17, so click HERE now and don’t miss your chance to vote.