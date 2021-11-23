Louth

There could be another silver lining at the end of Jock’s year

Sidelines | Seamus O’Hanlon

Naomh Mairtin's Eoghan Callaghan tries to shake off Rathvilly's Alan Kelly. Photo: Colin Bell Photography Expand

Seamus O'Hanlon

Having missed out on last year competition due to Covid, back to back Joe Ward winners Naomh Mairtin made up for lost time with a super impressive Leinster Club Championship debut against Rathvilly on Sunday.

At a sun-drenched Haggardstown, in near perfect playing conditions, the Jocks continued their remarkable 2021 championship form with another clinical display of high tempo football.

