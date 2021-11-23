There could be another silver lining at the end of Jock’s year

Having missed out on last year competition due to Covid, back to back Joe Ward winners Naomh Mairtin made up for lost time with a super impressive Leinster Club Championship debut against Rathvilly on Sunday.

At a sun-drenched Haggardstown, in near perfect playing conditions, the Jocks continued their remarkable 2021 championship form with another clinical display of high tempo football.

It was all a bit cagey in the early stages with Monasterboice leading by 0-4 to 0-2 at the first half water break. But as they’ve done so often this season, Naomh Mairtin ruthlessly punished indecision in the opposition rearguard in a devastating five minute period midway through the second quarter.

Following a patient build-up, Val Leddy, starting in place of the rested Jack Murphy, clipped a nice score to make it 0-5 to 0-3 on 26 minutes.

Sam Mulroy intercepted the resultant kickout unselfishly feeding Conor Whelan who beat his man to hit the Rathvilly net.

Mulroy followed up immediately with a fisted point when another three-pointer seemed inevitable. A minute later John Clutterbuck’s searing pace took him past several defenders before passing to the in-rushing Leddy who made no mistake from close range.

The match-winning scoring sequence concluded with a majestic point from Whelan curled in from the right. At 2-7 to 0-3 on the stroke of half time, the game was as good as over.

As expected the home team completely controlled things after the break with Mulroy and Wayne Campbell keeping the scoreboard ticking over. There was opportunity to give other panel members game time with Fergal Reel emptying his bench in the fourth quarter.

Rathvilly had pulled off a huge surprise beating Carlow kingpins Eire Og the previous Sunday. Those exertions appeared to take their toll as they were no match on the day for a rampant Naomh Mairtin XV.

To their credit Rathvilly fought to the end and put an air of respectability on the scoreline with a late goal from substitute Conor O’Neill. The biggest cheer of the afternoon was reserved for the day’s final score when the evergreen JP Rooney, a 47th minute replacement for Bryan McQuillan, slotted over an injury time free after cunningly drawing a foul from his marker.

Wexford champions Shelmaliers are up next in a fortnight’s time and while no county champions can ever be taken for granted, the form line would suggest another Naomh Mairtin victory, especially given home advantage.

From the very outset of this year’s championship Fergal Reel’s men had a look about them that they meant real business.

They’ve strolled through their six championship games this season with ruthless efficiency without ever having to reach for the top gears.

In my opinion there’s still plenty more in the tank from Sam Mulroy & Co.

This could just be their year.

I was in Drogheda the previous day for Glen Emmets Leinster JFC tilt with Meath champions St Vincents. In damp and dreary conditions, and fielding without the injured Grimes brothers, Conor and Danny, the Emmets made hard work of it in the opening half allowing the Ardcath side back into the game in the second quarter following a 0-6 to 0-1 water break lead.

A single point advantage at the break (0-7 to 0-6) didn’t seem sufficient as the Tullyallen men turned to face the elements.

However, an excellent second-half team performance which saw them reel off 2-6 without reply broke the St Vincemts resolve.

Kealan ONeill, Ronan Grufferty and James Butler all contributed handsomely in an impressive Glen Emmets attack with the goals coming from Evan English and substitute Tadhg Downey.

As stated here many times previously, home advantage is always a major factor in provincial club championship campaigns.

Glen Emmets will have to turn that myth on its head in two weeks time as they face the long journey to Gracefield in Offaly to take on Clonbullogue in the quarter-finals.

The Offaly side were convincing 3-18 to 1-6 winners against Longford’s Legan Sarsfields at the weekend.

Dublin decider reminiscent of Graham’s Arsenal

I’d taped the Dublin county final which was on TG4 yesterday so I sat down to watch it late on Sunday evening.

I gave up however after 20 minutes with the both teams scoreless and only a handful of attempts at goal.

Soccer fans of a certain age will remember the chant of ‘boring, boring Arsenal’ that echoed throughout English grounds during the early 1990s. George Graham’s side were famous back then for grinding out 1-0 wins or at the very least 0-0 draws on the back of a water tight defence which conceded little or nothing to opponents.

As both Kilmacud and St Judes played keep ball and shadow boxed their way through the opening half I began to nod off and was transported back to 1990s Highbury. Graham had relentlessly programmed his back four of Dixon, Adams, Keown and Winterburn to move and defend in unison.

They brilliantly stifled and smothered most attacks during that period but were boring as hell to watch. After a good nights sleep I awoke on Monday morning to read that St Judes eventually broke the deadlock on 23 minutes with a goal but Kilmacud came back to steal it at the death with an injury time winner.

Let’s hope Conor Whelan, Sam and JP get the chance to test the Kilmacud rearguard later in the competition.