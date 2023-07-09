The Cushinstown Five fare well in Tullamore

Cushinstown AC had five athletes competing at day one of the 123.ie National Juvenile Championships in Tullamore on Saturday, July 8.

The athletes had all won medals at Leinster level, qualifying them for the national championships.

James Bellew was in great jumping form, winning the gold medal in the U18 high jump. Lee Callaghan put in some good jumps in the very competitive U18 long jump to come seventh overall.

Peter Bellew ran very well in the U16 boys’ 100m hurdles to come fourth. Róisín Quinn ran very well in the heats of the U16 80m hurdles, while Ella Barry also ran well in the U19 100m hurdles.

On Sunday, Keelin Hetherton competed in the National B Championships and did very well in the U13 shot put and U13 80m sprints.