Surprise winner of Bar One Racing Irish Sprint Cup final at Dundalk Stadium

There was a surprise result in Monday night's final of the Bar One Racing Irish Sprint Cup when Hawkfield Ozark raced to victory at odds of 6/1.

There was a surprise result in Monday night's final of the Bar One Racing Irish Sprint Cup when Hawkfield Ozark raced to victory at odds of 6/1.

However, it was a win entirely on merit by the son of Laughil Blake and Brownstown Tango who made every yard of the running from trap three for owner Jerry Connors, Co. Kildare and trainer Keeley McGee.

Keeley was emulating her father John ‘Ginger’ McGee who took the August 15 feature in 2009 with Inny Blue.

There was a large crowd in attendance, the numbers boosted by the Ardee supporters of Runninta Shay who lined up in the final. Unfortunately, he was undone by a trap one draw and completely missed the break.

Indeed, of the 22 races which made up this year’s Sprint Cup, only one greyhound has managed to win wearing the red jacket.

In contrast to Runninta Shay, Hawkfield Ozark pinged from the boxes to lead up the favourite and previously unbeaten Serene Ace. He closed the door on him at the first bend and strode on to take the €20,000 prize by two-and-a-quarter lengths in 20.89.

Serene Ace had to settle for second, followed by Flashing Willow, Runninta Shay, Westside Frank and Manuone.

Westside Frank was an eighth finalist for Rathkenny, Co Meath-handler Martin Lanney whose Johnny Gatillo won the 2007 Sprint Cup.

Despite Westside Frank’s defeat, it was a good night for Martin who sent out a double thanks to Newyork Serenade owned by Dubliners, Liam McLoughlin and Tom McGuirk; and Roxholme Kristof.

Also in double form was Co Waterford trainer Adam Dunford. He clicked with Shancol Johnny and Fantasy Reece, the latter owned by Josie Burns, Newry.

There was a local success in the Bar One Racing A3 550 final when Corduff Captain followed up his win in the heats for Laurence Jones. He got home by one-and-half lengths in a time of 30.23.

The other winners on the card were Hennos Norm (Patrick Henrick, Co Meath), Abbylea Rose (Home Boys Home Syndicate, Co Tipperary and trainer Marie Gilbert, Co Dublin), Brakes Are Off (Brendan Duffy, Co Derry), Four Winds Blow (Dáire O’Donnell and Ignatius Hampsey, Co Tyrone), Knight Honcho (Ollie Bray, Co Meath) and Massachusetts (Miss Tamara Butler, Co Meath).

There were lively exchanges throughout in a busy betting ring, particularly for the feature event, while the Tote was at times overstretched in trying to accommodate punters.

Popular with racegoers were the retired dogs who mingled with the crowds and were profiled in the programme. The opening race won by Hennos Norm was sponsored by the Irish Retired Greyhounds Trust.

Meanwhile, at the horses earlier in the day, the main event, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF ‘Red God’ Handicap, was won by Golden Twilight, owned by Frank Lynch, of 1957 All-Ireland Final fame.

Well-backed at big prices overnight and throughout the morning, Golden Twilight, landed the €30,000 first prize easily under jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle in the red-and-white colours of his owner and Co. Louth!

Trained by Michael Halford, he was returned at 15/2.