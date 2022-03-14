Superb comeback earns Dundalk Towns’ Cup win on the road

Three late converted tries saw Dundalk book their place in the next round of the Towns’ Cup in Tullow on Sunday afternoon.

It had looked as though Dave Fearon’s men’s season was going to get even worse when they fell 27-10 behind midway through the second half, but a match-winning burst secured another away fixture, in Gorey, on Sunday week.

Aided by a slight breeze during the opening half, Tullow swiftly moved 3-0 in front before Ultan Murphy levelled from the penalty spot and Robert Williams crashed over after some good break play. Murphy’s conversion made it 10-3.

But the Carlow side gradually took over and Dundalk spent the remainder of the half under pressure – playing with 13 men for a period after yellow cards for Derek Williams and Laurence Steen. A scrum penalty finally gave the travelling posse some respite, though Tullow eventually put a maximum on the scoreboard as the teams went to the interval on level terms – 10-10.

And the hosts continued their pressing form when play resumed, moving 13-10 up prior to going over for two tries, making it 27-10 with an hour played.

Dundalk’s bench would have a telling impact, however, Dave Symes and James O’Connell especially. With the away side now putting together concerted phase plays, Derek Williams went over, with Murphy kicking the extras, to cut the gap to 10.

O’Connell was next to touch down and with Dundalk’s full-back in prolific form off the tee, it was now just 27-24. And the turnaround was completed via Symes well inside the final quarter – Murphy’s additional two points putting the affair beyond gutted Tullow’s grasp.

Dundalk: Simon O’Shea, Zac Coen, Robert Farrell; Enda Murphy, Darragh Maher; Eoin Sullivan, Laurence Steen, Tiernan Gonnelly; Jack Hughes, Conor Hennessy; Jonathan Williams, Leka; Derek Williams, Ultan Murphy, Robert Williams. Reps: Conor Williams, Dave Symes, Greg Whately, James O’Connell, Tom Dorian.