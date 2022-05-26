St. Peter’s Dromiskin are Junior NBA champions!

The Scoil Naomh Colmcillle team at the Junior NBA School Basketball event, Dynamites Basketball Club, Dromiskin. Photo:Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

The Scoil Mhuire gan SmÃ¡l team at the Junior NBA School Basketball event, Dynamites Basketball Club, Dromiskin. Photo:Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

The St. Peter's NS team at the Junior NBA School Basketball event, Dynamites Basketball Club, Dromiskin. Photo:Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

St Peters NS Dromiskin were crowned All Ireland Junior NBA Champions after facing tough competition at the finals held in the National Basketball Arena in Dublin.

The event was the culmination of a month long Junior NBA programme, leading to a selection event held in Dromiskin on Monday 23rd May.

The very next day St Colmcilles NS Kilsaran NS and St Peters NS Dromiskin trained and competed along with thirty other schools throughout Ireland for the JrNBA title and the Gold Championship Rings for the winning team.

Miriam Boyle, a coach with Dynamite club in Dromiskin, which has members from all three schools explained that throughout the month of May Transition year students and coaches embraced the Basketball Ireland junior sponsored by DeCare Dental.

“The programme saw parents, committee members along with seven transition year student coaches, Kayla Darby, Sean Kearney, Julie McLoughlin, Tadhg Reilly, Cathal Leonard Orla Boyle and Aoife Costello gave their time to make this event successful and a big thank you must go to the Marist College, St Vincent Secondary school and St Josephs CBS Drogheda for assisting us with these great young coaches.”

“At the finals in Dublin, thirty teams and ten clubs from the North, South, East and West of Ireland gave their all .”

With only one winner the coveted Gold JrNBA Champion Rings awaited while the tension grew.

Erin Bracken representing Basketball Ireland announced the winning team.

Oklahoma City Thunder St Peters NS Dromiskin had won the Gold Rings and were named JrNBA Champions of Ireland.

Tributes were paid to Dynamites Basketball Club Dromiskin for all their efforts in running this international event.

Anyone who would like to get involved in basketball, Dynamites hold Mini Academy sessions up to adults sessions.

For more information please follow Dynamites Basketball Club on Facebook.