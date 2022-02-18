Write Dundalk veteran Gartland off at your peril

When he wakes up on Friday morning ahead of his side’s season opener at home to Derry City, Brian Gartland will be exactly 35 years, three months and 15 days old.

That will make him the second oldest outfield player in this year’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, with only Drogheda United’s Keith Cowan his senior at 36 years, five months and 27 days.

In a league where the average age is consistently falling, it sums up what Gartland is up against when you factor in that the eldest player in the Bohemians squad that Dundalk will be facing a week later is the 27-year-old Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe.

To add to the challenges facing the experienced centre half, he is also working his way back from an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in the opening 30 seconds of the 2-1 defeat to Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium last April.

That season-ending injury means you have to go back 14-and-a-half months to the FAI Cup final victory over Rovers in December 2020 to find the last time the five-time league winner has played a full 90 minutes – competitively or otherwise. That means that even if he starts against Derry City this weekend, the gap of 439 days between his last 90 minutes and the potential next one will be one more than the number of days between him and Cowen in terms of age.

Given all that, you’d expect more than a few people to write Gartand off as ‘finished’ but he is looking forward to proving a few people wrong – not for the first time either.

“I love it. I absolutely love it,” he beamed when the doubters were put to him.

“That's just me. I love someone telling me I can't do it. Even when people aren't saying that I probably make it up in my head. That's what I thrive on. It pushes me to go more.

“Age is only a number. I pride myself on my fitness and keeping myself right over my whole career so I'm hoping that stands to me. Obviously the knee wasn't ideal and having a year out from games as such but I'll just keep working hard to hopefully get back playing regularly and contributing to the team in whatever way we can.

“It'd be nice to put two fingers up to people but people doubting me has been happening me for years throughout my career. It happened before my 30s and then definitely in my 30s.”

A minor niggle unconnected to his knee has meant Gartland has sat out the last two pre-season games against Galway United and Drogheda respectively but he hasn’t given up hope of being available to Stephen O’Donnell this Friday.

“I'm hoping to be available but we'll see,” he said.

“I've played two halves and I'm just building up the minutes. I've been out for about nine months now so I was probably ahead of schedule getting minutes. It is the aim to be involved on Friday but we'll see. I'll listen to the medical staff and they'll guide me through it.”

Whether he is involved on the opening weekend or not, Gartland is excited by what he feels is a “new era” at Oriel Park. As a man now ingrained in the town through marriage, children, business and, of course, football he has hurt a little more than others at Dundalk’s fall from their perch over the last two years. He might have a lot more days behind him than ahead of him in terms of his career, but seeing the club get back to the top of Irish football remains an ambition.

“Everyone knows the club lost a little bit of its connection with the community. Covid obviously didn't help but there was a lot of stuff over the last year or two that has left the club in a worse position,” he said.

“We regressed as a club because we made bad decisions. A lot of stuff went on, but as I think you said before, 'be careful what you wish for'. We're back at a point now where you've got to be happy with what you've got because it can always be 10 times worse. You can see how quick it can go.

“We have to be realistic about where we are. There's a lot of clubs probably in better positions but that doesn't necessarily mean they'll finish ahead of us. We're going to compete like hell for every single game – every ball, every point and every goal. We're going to fight like dogs. We need to dig in and work like hell to compete with them but those clubs have pressure on them now. That's what comes with that. We were lucky we had people who could cope with that, but you want people thinking that there are no limits.

“We've seen what has happened here in the past and I still think if you work hard and give it everything you never know how what can happen, how far it can go or how quick we can get that trophy that this club is striving for.

“We're in a position here now that it's probably harder than ever to be successful so when we do go win a trophy it's going to be sweet. It's going to be the sweetest of all.

“Not everything is about money and having that connection, having that pride in the club, I think that's what the feeling is now. People feel it is their club again. The buzz and the activity around the place is from that. People feel like they're part of it again.”

Brian Gartland is part of it again and and he’s out to prove there’s plenty of life in the old dog yet. A bit like the club in general, write him off at your peril.