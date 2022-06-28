Wounded St Pat’s a danger to Drogheda

Drogheda United’s Gary Deegan gets into a tangle with Paddy Kirk of Sligo Rovers during Friday’s match at Head in the Game Park. Picture: Paul Connor

THERE will be no room for sentiment when Drogheda United pay their second visit of the season to Tim Clancy’s St Patrick’s Athletic this Friday (kick-off 7:45pm).

The Boynesiders extended their unbeaten run to five games against Sligo Rovers last week, while Pats surrendered a two-goal lead to Finn Harps and were then beaten 2-1 by Shamrock Rovers in Richmond Park on Monday night.

Clancy’s side have now won only two of their last eight games and will need to beat Drogheda just to keep their challenge for European football on track, with a title push now looking out of the question.

However, last time the former Drogheda boss brought Pats to Head in the Game Park they were coming off a 4-0 home defeat to Derry City and came out and matched that scoreline in winning convincingly against the Drogs.

United’s assistant boss Daire Doyle is certainly wary of a ‘wounded animal’ response from the Inchicore side, who were also held to a 1-1 draw by the Drogs in the clubs’ first meeting of the season thanks to a Dayle Rooney strike at Richmond Park.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, Doyle told the Drogheda Independent: “We were training ourselves last night (Monday) but got to have a look at the Pats game (against Shamrock Rovers) when we got home.

“It was a difficult game for them and they were probably down a couple of players, and although they got the late goal Rovers probably deserved the win overall.

“We have watched the full Finn Harps game back as well and they’ll be very disappointed with that result (2-2) and the last two results haven’t gone their way, but they’ll be looking to get maximum points against us and there’s homework for us to do.

“They’re a dangerous side with a lot of quality players and we know that from when they played us last time. We were not quite at it and they were.

“It was not a game where there were loads of chances, but they wee very clinical on the day. I think it was six chances for them and they scored four.

“We just need to make sure we’re solid defensively and don’t give them anything early to put them in front.”

Drogheda should be virtually at full strength for the trip down the M1 and even the news about the one definite absentee - Dylan Grimes - is positive.

“We’ve one or two little knocks but nothing that we would expect to keep players out,” said Doyle.

“Dylan had a scan on his knee at the weekend and we got the result yesterday and it’s not as bad as it might have been - maybe only a couple of weeks.”

Last Friday’s result keeps the gap between Drogheda and second-bottom Finn Harps at 10 points and Doyle feels recent results - and performances - bode well for the remainder of the campaign.

“We feel there’s more consistency in the squad now and you can see the partnerships and links in the team getting stronger and that’s something we would expect to see for the rest of the season.”

Doyle was hopeful that Drogheda might be able to agree deals with a couple of new players over this coming weekend, with the month-long transfer window due to open on Friday.

Top of the wanted list is a goalkeeper to provide competition for Colin McCabe following Sam Long’s return to his parent club Lincoln City.

Meanwhile, confirmation is expected in the coming days about new dates for a couple of fixtures.

The home game against UCD which was postponed because of international call-ups in the second week of June may now take place on Monday, August 1, although that has not yet been confirmed.

It’s also thought that the July 22 away game against Shamrock Rovers will be postponed until the end of August because of the Tallaght side’s Champions League commitments.