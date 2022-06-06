Win puts Square in better shape

Bernard Osborne's return to the side coincided with Square United's first victory of the season.

SQUARE UNITED 5

TORRO UNITED 3

SQUARE United recorded their first league success of the season in emphatic style on Friday night as they beat Torro United at home to move out of the relegation zone.

Square have had a poor start to the campaign, including going to their local rivals Ardee Celtic and losing a manager, but they will be hoping this win can be a catalyst.

The return of Bernard Osborne and William Woods very much bolstered the Square ranks and Osborne opened the scoring.

Richie Rogers, Martin Duffy and Woods all got their name on the scoresheet too, while Torro chipped in with an own goal.

The visitors did score three as they struck on the counter-attack, but Square put in a battling performance to secure the three points.

The only downer on the night was an injury to keeper Pauric Malone who was forced off on 75 minutes.

The Ardee outfit face a tough game on Saturday as they travel to Donacarney Celtic (kick-off 2pm).