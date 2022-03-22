WILLIAMS IS IN THE SPOTLIGHT THANKS TO DERBY WINNER

Match-winner Dean Williams is tackled by Andy Boyle of Dundalk during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash at Head in the Game Park. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

LOUTH derby hero Dean Williams is insisting he’ll be Drogheda United’s penalty taker from now on after his match-winning spot kick in last Friday’s clash with Dundalk at Head in the Game Park.

The 22-year-old striker, a close-season signing from Shamrock Rovers after a loan spell with Longford Town last year during which he scored seven goals in 17 appearances, showed nerves of steel when he sent Lilywhites keeper Nathan Shepperd the wrong way in the 50th minute.

Williams has a history with penalties - he took one in Rovers’ famous 12-11 shootout victory over Ilves Tampere in the Europa League in 2020, and more recently he scored one for Longford Town against Waterford last November after he himself was fouled.

However, Longford’s relegation to the First Division had already been confirmed at that stage of the season, and so it was a very different scenario taking one amid the raucous atmosphere of a televised Louth derby last Friday night.

“Obviously there’s a lot of pressure, the game that’s in it,” said Williams.

“There’s a full house of fans in here, but you just try to take that away from your mind.

“I was practising here last night in front of an empty stadium and you just need to bring your focus back to that and make sure you hit the back of the net.

“You’re 12 yards out from the goal, so you have to fancy yourself haven’t you? I don’t want to be giving too much away, but I’ve always just waited on the keeper to move and I’m glad it worked tonight and I’ve got my goal.”

Williams revealed that he’d wanted to take the penalty awarded to Drogheda the previous week, also in the opening minutes of the second half, at a time when the Boynesiders were trailing 3-0 to Sligo Rovers. However, Georgie Poynton took the kick and sliced it well wide of the upright.

“Last week Georgie missed didn’t he, so there was a bit of ‘who’s the peno taker?’, but I knew I always wanted to take penalties and it was no problem to me,” said Williams.

“I wanted to take the one last week - I was the named peno taker - but Georgie got the ball and he fancied it.

“Obviously it didn’t go too well (for him), but from now on I’ll be the peno taker.”

Naturally, the joy Williams felt at scoring his first Drogheda goal was multiplied because it turned out to be the winner.

“As a striker there’s no better feeling than to win 1-0 and you get the goal. It’s amazing and I’m absolutely delighted.

“I thought it was an unbelievable experience. I’ve obviously never played in a derby as big as this - I haven’t even come on as a sub in a Bohs v Rovers match before - and coming out and seeing the fans and flares and the noise, I just relished it today and I’m absolutely buzzing that we got the three points.”

Williams said he hoped the result would act as a catalyst and help Drogheda haul themselves further away from the drop zone in the coming weeks.

“I think it’s been great,” he responded when asked to sum up his first few months as a Drogheda player after six seasons on Shamrock Rovers’ books.

“Obviously there’s a couple of new lads in there and plenty new faces, but I think we’ve gelled together now and it’s probably taken a bit of time. There’s a lot of young players and stuff, but hopefully in the next few weeks our performances start to show in our results.”